Madison Media retains BJP media planning and buying mandate for 2024 Elections: Exclusive

This is Madison Media’s ‘Phir Ek Bar’ moment, just like the homegrown media investments firm's client - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling party has once again entrusted Sam Balsara-led Madison Media to oversee its media planning and buying operations for the upcoming 2024 general elections. The elections are slated to commence on April 19, spanning seven phases until June 1.

Madison Media had previously managed media planning and buying strategies for the BJP during the 2014 and also for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Madison will be responsible for strategizing as well as buying media placements across various platforms, including print, television, and radio, for the BJP's election campaign.

However, it remains uncertain whether Madison will also be handling the digital advertising buying and planning mandate. BJP has been the highest spender on digital platforms. According to the Google Transparency Report, the BJP has spent Rs 7.88 crore on Google ads over the past month, while Meta's ad library records show an expenditure of Rs1.77 crore on Meta platforms.

While Madison Media is taking care of the media buying and planning for the party, Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup is the lead ad agency for the creative mandate.

In February this year over a dozen advertising agencies vied for parts of the BJP account for election campaigns. Among these, were industry heavyweights like Ogilvy and McCann Worldgroup, each eager to secure a partnership with the ruling party.

While insider sources confirmed that multiple agencies had been granted mandates, the status of deals with prominent names such as Ogilvy remained unconfirmed. However, amidst the speculation, reports emerged indicating that another agency, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, had successfully clinched a contract with the BJP.