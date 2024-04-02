Scarecrow M&C Saatchi bags the Gopal Snacks' creative mandate

Gopal Snacks hands over its creative duties to Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. The full-service creative duties of the brand will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office, stated the company in the release.

Manish Bhatt, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi stated, "At Scarecrow, we have worked for greater brands that have emerged from Gujarat like Reliance, Rasna, Wagh Bakri, Varuna Pumps, Vasu Healthcare, and more, and walked along on a growth journey with some. Gopal Snacks is one such brands - Not just Scarecrow but I am personally also looking forward to contribute in its growth journey."

Raj Hadvani, wholetime director and chief executive officer, highlighted, "In the highly competitive and impusle buying snacking category, we believe that Gopal Snacks has the potential to cater to every consumer across India and the globe with our unique taste and quality. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi's competence in understanding brand, contemporary strategising and storytelling makes them perfect growth partners."

In 2023, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has appointed Samera Khan to spearhead the agency's creative strategy and planning initiatives. She joins the agency as innovation consultant. Khan has over 17 years of experience. She has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney.

In her tenure in these companies she has closely worked Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands. Khan has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in interactive conceptualisation, digital marketing, UX/UI, consumer behaviour, and creative strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.