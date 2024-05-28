            

      ace turtle appoints Karandeep Singh Jaiya as Chief Business Officer

      Prior to joining, Jaiya served as Brand Head for Jack & Jones at Bestseller India, where he helped grow the brand's market presence.

      By  Storyboard18May 28, 2024 1:58 PM
      Karandeep Jaiya has 25 years of experience with extensive retail domain expertise across India and the UAE.

      ace turtle, a homegrown technology-native retail company has appointed Karandeep Singh Jaiya as the Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Karandeep will lead business operations of a cluster of brands.

      Jaiya has 25 years of experience with extensive retail domain expertise across India and the UAE. Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said, "Our brands are in a strong growth phase with tremendous potential. We are delighted to have Karandeep onboard and believe his business acumen, rich experience, and leadership will be critical in driving the business of our brands across India.”

      Prior to joining, Jaiya served as Brand Head for Jack & Jones at Bestseller India, where he helped grow the brand's market presence. His experience spans key leadership roles across India and the Middle East. Notably, he managed a USD 180 million business as Business Head at Lifestyle, Landmark Group, Dubai, overseeing 180 stores and e-commerce channels across the GCC. Early in his career, he spent 14 years at Shoppers Stop leading their buying and merchandising function.

      Jaiya said, “As the retail industry shifts to tech-driven omnichannel mode in India, ace turtle stands at the forefront of innovation in this realm. I am deeply inspired by the company's relentless pursuit of retail innovation, setting new standards in the industry by utilising its proprietary technology, through data science from design to fulfilment to meet the ever-evolving needs of the customers.”


      First Published on May 28, 2024 1:58 PM

