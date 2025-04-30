Arundhati Bhattacharya awarded Padma Shri for contributions to banking and technology

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours. She received the award from the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Bhattacharya, a leader in India’s banking and technology sectors, described the moment as both humbling and unforgettable. Expressing her gratitude, she emphasized the added significance of receiving the honour from a pioneering woman leader like President Murmu.

“To be recognised with one of the nation's highest civilian honours is a privilege in itself; to receive it from a trailblazing woman leader makes it even more special and inspiring,” Bhattacharya wrote on LinkedIn.

Reflecting on her journey, she credited her achievements to the unwavering support of her family, colleagues, mentors and friends. “Every step of this journey has been possible only because of the encouragement, partnership and belief of so many around me,” she noted.

As the former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the first woman to hold that position in the bank’s history, Bhattacharya has been widely acknowledged for transforming legacy institutions and driving digital innovation. Since joining Salesforce in 2020, she has been instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in South Asia and advocating for technology-driven growth and inclusivity.