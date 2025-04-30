Havas Media India wins the large integrated media mandate of Magicbricks

ADVERTISEMENT
Havas Media India, the media agency of Havas Media Network India has been appointed as the media agency on record (AOR) for Magicbricks, India's property platform.
As part of the partnership, Havas Media India will oversee end-to-end media strategy, planning, and buying across print, TV, radio, cinema, digital, and BTL, including Out-of-Home (OOH), mobile, movie integrations, celebrity management, and activations.
Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer, Magicbricks, said, "Magicbricks has always been at the forefront of innovation in real estate, shaping category narratives and driving impactful conversations. Our full-stack offerings including Home Interiors, Home Loans, Site Visits & many more apart from the core property platform caters to varied needs of multiple consumer segments. As we step into another year of driving growth & scale, we needed a digital first media agency who could spearhead our integrated mandate. Havas Media’s understanding of the modern consumer with data driven intelligence & proprietary tools aligns perfectly with our vision.”
Uday Mohan, chief operating officer, Havas Media India, added, "We are thrilled to add Magicbricks to our marquee client roster. Our Converged OS and Meaningful Brands framework give us a distinctive edge, enabling us to deliver seamless, insight-led media solutions that enhance consumer engagement and maximise ROI. This partnership underscores our commitment to creating strategic, outcome-driven campaigns that aid Magicbricks’ growth and its leadership in the real estate category.”