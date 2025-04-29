Leadership reshuffle at Bajaj Finserv; Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal, Harjeet to take Deputy CEO roles

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Finserv has announced a series of key leadership changes approved by the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. As per the exchange filings, Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal and Harjeet Toor have been elevated to the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2025.
Currently, they serve as Presidents within the organization and will take on expanded responsibilities, including oversight of additional lines of business. They will continue to report to Anup Saha, Managing Director, and will play a crucial role in achieving the company’s business objectives.
Manish Jain brings with him close to 27 years of industry experience, including 11 years at Bajaj Finserv, during which he has led diverse portfolios such as Marketing, Consumer Finance and Fixed Deposits.
Sidhant Dadwal has more than 22 years of experience, with 17 of those years spent at Bajaj Finserv. He has successfully led key business verticals such as Business Loans, Professional Loans, New and Used Car financing, and Industrial and Medical Equipment Finance.
Harjeet Toor, who joined the company three years ago, has a career spanning over 31 years. He has held leadership roles across Consumer Finance, Cards, Wealth Management, and the Retail-SME & Commercial segments.
In addition to these appointments, the company also announced that Vivek Likhite, President – Corporate Audit Services, will cease to be part of the senior management upon reaching the age of superannuation. Furthermore, Kurush Irani, President – Corporate Social Responsibility, who currently oversees the CSR function, has been de-classified as senior management personnel.