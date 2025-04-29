            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • honble-president-of-india-confers-padma-vibhushan-on-osamu-suzuki-posthumously-63725

Suzuki Motor Corporation's former chairman Osamu Suzuki conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

This was in recognition of his contribution in the field of trade and industry. Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation, accepted the award on behalf of his father.

By  Storyboard18Apr 29, 2025 2:48 PM
Suzuki Motor Corporation's former chairman Osamu Suzuki conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously
The formal conferment ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on 28th April 2025.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan on Osamu Suzuki, former chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation and former director and honorary chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, posthumously. The formal conferment ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on 28th April 2025.

This was in recognition of his contribution in the field of trade and industry. Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation, accepted the award on behalf of his father.

Suzuki said, “My sincere gratitude to the Honourable President of India and the Government of India for awarding the prestigious Padma Vibhushan to my father, Osamu Suzuki, former chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation. I have just received this high-level award on his behalf, and I am deeply honoured. I believe he is, from heaven, looking back fondly on the 45 years he spent with India, his second home.”

He added, “This award goes not only to my father, but also to all the people who have worked at Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki and all our business partners, who have supported us in this journey. My father must be feeling very proud today. I am also feeling extremely proud to receive this award. All the employees at Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki and our business partners must be feeling proud of this recognition. This award also expresses thanks to the `love of Indian people towards Suzuki’. This award belongs to all of you.”

He further added, “We, at Team Suzuki, will carry forward the commitment of Osamu Suzuki with the same passion to bring inclusive and sustainable mobility solutions that will be loved by the people of India.”

Starting with 1 lakh unit annual capacity in 1983, under the leadership of Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki achieved significant milestones, including reaching a cumulative automobile production of 30 million units and an annual production of 2 million units in 2024, stated the company in a statement. Furthermore, automobile exports from India, which commenced in the 1980s, surpassed 3 million units cumulatively. Today, Maruti Suzuki contributes to around 43 percent of total passenger vehicle exports from India.


Tags
First Published on Apr 29, 2025 2:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Leadership reshuffle at Bajaj Finserv; Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal, Harjeet to take Deputy CEO roles

Leadership reshuffle at Bajaj Finserv; Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal, Harjeet to take Deputy CEO roles

Brand Makers

Rajiv Bajaj: The MD who learnt business from life, not Harvard

Rajiv Bajaj: The MD who learnt business from life, not Harvard

Brand Makers

AI will disrupt content creation in 5 years: Ankur Warikoo

AI will disrupt content creation in 5 years: Ankur Warikoo

Brand Makers

PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta on the next big leap for multiplexes in India

PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta on the next big leap for multiplexes in India

Brand Makers

Landmark sessions at WAVES 2025: A call for universal access to media and entertainment

Landmark sessions at WAVES 2025: A call for universal access to media and entertainment

Brand Makers

Naveen Kukreja moves on from Paisabazaar

Naveen Kukreja moves on from Paisabazaar

Brand Makers

BigBang.Social's CEO Anurag Iyer steps down

BigBang.Social's CEO Anurag Iyer steps down