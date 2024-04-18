Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

Ad veteran Agnello Dias has joined Spinach Experience Design as co-founder. In his previous role as creative chairman of Dentsu and co-founder of Taproot Dentsu, Dias led the agency to global recognition, ranking among the top 20 independent agencies worldwide.
Eshani Kumbhani, who is the co-founder and director of UX at Spinach Experience stated, said, “With over 30 years of creative excellence, strategy and leadership, Aggi dons the role of Director - Growth, Strategy and Customer Experience at Spinach. In the past year Aggi has led the transformation of the company from a service led mindset to an expertise driven fullstack and integrated user experience design and development company.”
Dias left JWT to co-found independent agency Taproot India, with his colleague Santosh Padhi. Taproot was later acquired by one of the world's largest ad holding companies, Dentsu. Dias has won numerous industry awards including the coveted Cannes Lions for his work and he also led top agencies like JWT and Leo Burnett India. Dias began his advertising career in 1989 and after working with several local and international agencies (Dart, Interpublicity, Lowe and Leo Burnett) he joined JWT India in 2005 where he soon rose to become the Chief Creative Officer.