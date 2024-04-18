Ad veteran Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as co-founder

Ad veteran Agnello Dias has joined Spinach Experience Design as co-founder. In his previous role as creative chairman of Dentsu and co-founder of Taproot Dentsu, Dias led the agency to global recognition, ranking among the top 20 independent agencies worldwide.

Eshani Kumbhani, who is the co-founder and director of UX at Spinach Experience stated, said, “With over 30 years of creative excellence, strategy and leadership, Aggi dons the role of Director - Growth, Strategy and Customer Experience at Spinach. In the past year Aggi has led the transformation of the company from a service led mindset to an expertise driven fullstack and integrated user experience design and development company.”