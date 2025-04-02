Amul's parent body GCMMF registers Rs 65,911 crore turnover in FY25: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the brand name Amul has registered a turnover of Rs 65,911 crore (nearly $7.75 billion) for the fiscal 2025.
The GCMMF has reported an increase of Rs 10,000 crore in its FY25 turnover.
According to media reports, the group turnover of the Amul brand surged to Rs 90,000 crore in the current fiscal year, Times of India reported.
Additionally, managing director Jayen Mehta said that the GCMMF has achieved 11.23% growth from the previous year's sales turnover.
Last year, GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 59,545 crore ($7 billion) in FY 24, registering an 8% year-on-year growth.
In January this year, GCMMF reduced the prices of one-litre packs by Rs 1 to encourage consumers to buy larger packs. Mehta expects to maintain the growth momentum in the current financial year on strong consumer demand. GCMMF is aiming to achieve a sales turnover of Rs 80,000 crore in the fiscal year 2026.
GCMMF is the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, comprising 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat. Its 18 member unions procure 300 lakh litres of milk per day, under the Amul brand.
The brand ranked 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).
Last year, GCMMF entered the US market with the launch of four variants of milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.