comScore            

Brand Makers

Junglee Poker partners with Anil Kapoor for new campaign

The TVC has been conceptualised by Junglee Games and directed by Abhinay Deo. Production for the same has been done by Ramesh Deo Productions.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 4:29 PM
Junglee Poker partners with Anil Kapoor for new campaign
Junglee Poker is a poker gaming app by Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd.

Junglee Games India has onboarded Anil Kapoor for Junglee Poker’s new campaign ‘Apne type ke log’.  

The campaign, aims to break stereotypes surrounding poker by showcasing it as a game accessible to everyone, irrespective of age, gender, or background.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anil Kapoor and launch the ‘Apne type ke log’ campaign. We are confident that his involvement will lend unparalleled credibility, a lively, charismatic energy, and his trademark ‘Jhakaas’ attitude to deliver our messaging. The idea is to show the audience how Junglee Poker is an inclusive game, built for people from all walks of life and skill sets in a healthy environment. We will continue to amplify our values of trust and responsible gaming, with an aim to make a significant impact in the gaming industry,” said Bharat Bhatia, chief marketing officer at Junglee Games.

“I am eager to be part of this journey and showcase how it is an all-embracing gaming adventure for players of every stripe. The tagline ‘Apne Type Ke Log’ resonates with me as well and this collaboration promises to be a blast. It’s commendable to see how Junglee Poker aims to redefine the perception of poker and promote responsible gaming,” said the actor.

The TVC has been conceptualised by Junglee Games and directed by Abhinay Deo. Production for the same has been done by Ramesh Deo Productions.


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 4:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Internally people refer to me as chief marathon officer: TCS Global CMO Abhinav Kumar

Internally people refer to me as chief marathon officer: TCS Global CMO Abhinav Kumar

Brand Makers

Volkswagen appoints Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer

Volkswagen appoints Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer

Brand Makers

Hershey's Ankit Desai elevated to GM role with an international mandate

Hershey's Ankit Desai elevated to GM role with an international mandate

Brand Makers

Red FM appoints Kunal Jerath as national marketing head

Red FM appoints Kunal Jerath as national marketing head

Brand Makers

Four Byju's investors file suit with NCLT against the ed-tech company

Four Byju's investors file suit with NCLT against the ed-tech company

Brand Makers

Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus appoints DDB Mudra as creative partner

Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus appoints DDB Mudra as creative partner

Brand Makers

Women only social community app coto ropes in Ankhi Das as strategic advisor

Women only social community app coto ropes in Ankhi Das as strategic advisor
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!