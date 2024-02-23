Junglee Poker partners with Anil Kapoor for new campaign

Junglee Games India has onboarded Anil Kapoor for Junglee Poker’s new campaign ‘Apne type ke log’.

The campaign, aims to break stereotypes surrounding poker by showcasing it as a game accessible to everyone, irrespective of age, gender, or background.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anil Kapoor and launch the ‘Apne type ke log’ campaign. We are confident that his involvement will lend unparalleled credibility, a lively, charismatic energy, and his trademark ‘Jhakaas’ attitude to deliver our messaging. The idea is to show the audience how Junglee Poker is an inclusive game, built for people from all walks of life and skill sets in a healthy environment. We will continue to amplify our values of trust and responsible gaming, with an aim to make a significant impact in the gaming industry,” said Bharat Bhatia, chief marketing officer at Junglee Games.

“I am eager to be part of this journey and showcase how it is an all-embracing gaming adventure for players of every stripe. The tagline ‘Apne Type Ke Log’ resonates with me as well and this collaboration promises to be a blast. It’s commendable to see how Junglee Poker aims to redefine the perception of poker and promote responsible gaming,” said the actor.