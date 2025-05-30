Apollo Tyres reshapes global marketing, elevates Udyan Ghai to lead new centralised team

Apollo Tyres has announced the formation of a Global Marketing Division within its commercial organisation, effective May 1, 2025, as part of broader structural reforms aimed at boosting operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

The newly created division will be led by Udyan Ghai, who has been promoted to Group Head, Marketing. Ghai will report directly to Chief Commercial Officer Benoit Rivallant and will be based in London, a move designed to maintain independence from regional sales teams and support closer collaboration with global brand partners.

Ghai, a company veteran who joined Apollo in 2006 as Associate Manager of Marketing in Gurugram, has held key roles across India, the UK, and the US, managing diverse product categories and marketing initiatives. He will continue to oversee US regional marketing responsibilities alongside his new global role.

Four Key Pillars of the New Global Marketing Structure The new division will be structured around four core groups:

Product Strategy Group: Responsible for product vision, roadmap creation, pricing strategy, and competitive analysis.

Brand Strategy Group: Will develop unified B2B and B2C brand strategies, manage global campaigns and sponsorships, and oversee brand assets.

Marketing Insight and Analytics Group: Tasked with monitoring consumer trends, segmenting audiences, and tracking digital performance.

Marketing Business Partners: Will work with regional commercial leaders on trade marketing, pricing, and local marketing communications.

The global team will oversee product strategy, brand development, digital marketing including AI and social media, consumer insights, competitive benchmarking, and regional business partnering.

No Change in Corporate Communications Corporate Communications, including Corporate PR and Internal Communications, will continue to report to Yograj Varma and remain unaffected by the restructure.

Apollo Tyres confirmed that all current marketing staff will be realigned within the new framework. Further team-specific announcements will be issued by Rivallant and Ghai.