Apple names Indian-origin Kevan Parekh as new CFO

In a significant leadership transition, Apple Inc. announced that Kevan Parekh will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting January 1, 2025. Parekh, an Indian-origin executive who has been with Apple for over 11 years, will replace the outgoing CFO, Luca Maestri, as part of a planned succession strategy.
Kevan Parekh, currently serving as Apple's Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, has been a pivotal figure in Apple's finance leadership. Known for his deep understanding about the company's operations, Parekh has been lauded for his sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial acumen. Apple's CEO Tim Cook expressed his confidence in Parekh's ability to steer the company's financial future, stating, "For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple's finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect. wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple's next CFO."
Parekh's journey at Apple began in 2013 when he joined from Thomson Reuters, where he held various leadership positions. Prior to that, he worked at General Motors. An electrical engineer by training, Parekh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan and and MBA from the University of Chicago.
Throughout his tenure at Apple, Parekh has overseen critical aspects of the company's financial operations, including worldwide sales, retail, and marketing finance. More recently, he has taken on responsibilities that extend into investor relations and market research, positioning him as a key player in Apple's strategic financial decisions.
Luca Maestri, who has been grooming Parekh for this role, expressed his confidence in the succession, highlighting the latter's instrumental contributions to Apple. "He is truly exceptional, has a deep love for Apple and its mission, and he embodies the leadership, judgment, and values that are so important to this role."