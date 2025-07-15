            
Theblurr appoints Sainath Saraban as co-founder and chief creative officer

Sainath Saraban brings over two decades of creative leadership, having worked across India, the USA, LATAM, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 12:57 PM
Theblurr announced the appointment of Sainath Saraban as Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer (CCO).

Known for his bold storytelling and globally attuned creative sensibility, Saraban will lead Theblurr's creative vision across markets - helping brands cut through the noise with ideas grounded in insight, craft, and outcomes.

Saraban brings over two decades of creative leadership, having worked across India, the USA, LATAM, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. His portfolio includes brands such as Pepsi, Bacardi, Coca-Cola, Nike, Levi's, Amazon, Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard. Notably, he is credited with the iconic "Aaj kuch toofani karte hai" campaign for Thums Up.

From his early years at JWT and McCann, to his role as National Creative Director at Leo Burnett India, and later founding Simple Creative Inc. and Studio Simple in the U.S., Saraban has has consistently blended cultural nuance with big-brand storytelling. His work as Global Creative Director at Hewlett-Packard further showcases his ability to create ideas that travel globally while remaining locally relevant.

“Sai is not just a creative leader—he’s a global storyteller who speaks the language of culture, technology, and human truth,” said Shamsuddin Jasani, Co-founder & CEO of Theblurr. “At Theblurr, where we combine AI with human intelligence, he will be key in driving creative excellence with speed and purpose.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sai said, “Theblurr is the kind of agency I’ve always wanted to build—a creative playground fueled by technology and purpose. From campaign thinking to platform storytelling, I’m excited to create work that is culturally alive, globally scalable, and commercially impactful.”


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 12:56 PM

