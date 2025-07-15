            
HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

A Sydenham and Symbiosis alumna, Nair began at HUL in 1995 and rose through the ranks with stints across beauty, home care and global roles.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 2:33 PM
Nair, currently President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will take over from Rohit Jawa on August 1, 2025.

It’s a moment long overdue. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has finally appointed its first woman CEO, Priya Nair, marking a historic milestone in the company’s nearly 90-year legacy.

Years ago, Leena Nair, another HUL veteran, was passed over for the CEO role despite her stellar track record. She went on to become the global CEO of Chanel in 2021, earning international recognition and a CBE from Prince William. More recently, Priya Nair herself was sidelined in favour of Rohit Jawa, despite being a top contender. Now, after decades of preaching gender equality through campaigns and policies, HUL has finally walked the talk.

Priya Nair’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. A Sydenham and Symbiosis alumna, she began at HUL in 1995 and rose through the ranks with stints across beauty, home care and global roles. She’s known for being sharp, open to innovation and a strong negotiator, all the makings of a leader.

Ironically, while HUL has long empowered women on the shopfloor and rural India through initiatives like Project Shakti and Project Ahilya, it hesitated to place one at the very top. This despite women making up 55% of HUL’s managerial ranks.

Through campaigns like Dove’s “Real Beauty,” Vim’s “Nazariya Badlo,” and characters like Surf’s Lalitaji, HUL has been a torchbearer for challenging gender stereotypes. Yet leadership equality lagged.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 2:33 PM

