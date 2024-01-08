Arindam Roychowdhury joins Younion as vice president - strategic growth

Younion, a marketing agency announced the appointment of Arindam Roychowdhury as vice president - strategic growth.

In his new role as VP of strategic growth at Younion, Roychowdhury will help Younion in developing growth strategies, identifying and creating strong opportunity pipelines, and fostering robust client relationships.

Under his leadership, Younion aims to capitalize on several exciting opportunities for growth, emphasizing the seamless integration of emotional and transactional dimensions in marketing. To expand into new markets, his role will include responsibilities such as conducting market research, leveraging existing client relationships, and exploring strategic collaborations.

Roychowdhury's past roles include prominent positions at Dentsu, Fountainhead MKTG, and VMLY&R Encompass, where he managed projects for globally recognized brands across diverse sectors such as Mondelez, Toyota, Apple, BOSCH, IKEA, Discovery, Diageo, and TVS. He served as the project manager for the India Pavilion at the World Expo in Shanghai in 2010.

Shajesh Menon, founder and chief executive officer, Younion said, "We are delighted to welcome Arindam to the Younion family. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our ambitious growth plans. Arindam's appointment marks a significant moment for Younion, and we are eager to witness the transformative impact he will have on our strategic growth. With Arindam leading our strategic initiatives, we are confident in our ability to deepen client relationships, expand into new verticals, and cultivate a dynamic team across focus regions. His leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in propelling Younion to new heights in the realm of brand experiences."