Arjoon Bose joins Bel Group as global chief marketing and digital officer in charge of growth

Arjoon Bose has been appointed chief marketing and digital officer for Bel Group within the Growth Leadership team, led by Béatrice de Noray, Group Chief Growth Officer.

Bose will be responsible for developing and deploying global marketing and digital strategies across its full portfolio, to strengthen Bel’s approach with a mandate to drive growth through meaningful brand building with consumer centricity at its beating heart, stated the company. He will also drive the development of e-commerce as a strategic priority of the Group.

Bose’s appointment to the Global Growth team reflects De Noray’s choice of an expert profile with twenty years of international experience working at L’Oréal and General Mills in diverse global marketing and brand building roles. As Bel’s Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Bose will directly lead the Integrated Marketing and Communications, Strategic Insights, E-commerce, Partnerships & Licensing and Brand Design teams at the global level.

His mission will be to further elevate Bel’s global brand equities across its portfolio such as Babybel, La Vache qui rit (The Laughing Cow), Kiri, Boursin, GoGo squeeZ, and Nurishh alongside orchestrating the Marketing Centre of Excellence as part of Bel’s long-term strategy of becoming a leader in healthy snacking.

Noray said, “I am delighted that Arjoon Bose joins our Global Growth team, where he will play a key leadership role to elevate our brands’ consumer engagement around the world. His expertise and experience will play a pivotal role for our brands, for which he will drive our international agenda to deploy innovative marketing and digital strategies, contributing to our ambitious responsible growth model.”