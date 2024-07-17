Bajaj Electricals MD and CEO Anuj Poddar resigns

Bajaj Electricals Ltd today announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Anuj Poddar, who shall be moving on to pursue an external opportunity. The Board has accepted his resignation while recognising and acknowledging Poddar's contributions in formulating the transformation and growth journey of the Company over the past five and a half years. His last date with the company is 30th September, 2024.

Poddar led the organisation through a tumultuous phase and has been the architect of its overhaul and turnaround, the company said. He also brought in a consumer-first approach, while driving a long-term growth strategy, it said, adding that the company achieved several significant milestones, notably becoming net-debt-free in March’22 (a first for the company), relaunching its flagship brand ‘BAJAJ’, establishing the ‘House of Brands’ architecture, expanding the portfolio with a new, premium brand (Nex), signing a long-term licensing agreement for the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand, reorganising the Lighting Solutions business, launching a slew of products to premiumise the portfolio, rolling out a new ERP system, and attracting strong talent to the organisation.

Before joining Bajaj Electricals, Poddar was a member of the Leadership Team at Viacom18 Media Private Limited and one of its key founding team members. During his over 13 years with the company he played an integral role in the growth of the company including its foray into mass entertainment with Colors, its expansion into international territories, the acquisition and launch of its motion pictures business as well as its foray into the regional language networks business. He also led strategy for MTV Networks Asia, based out of Singapore.

Prior to Viacom 18 Media, Poddar spent nearly a decade with Arthur Andersen and KPMG and was involved in a range of consulting, mergers & acquisitions and assurance services to a range of clients across financial services, consumer, IT & ITES and other sectors.