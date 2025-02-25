            

Bajaj Auto appoints Baminee Viswanat as General Counsel

Baminee Viswanat's appointment as General Counsel is effective from February 19, 2025.

Baminee Viswanat's appointment at Bajaj Auto is expected to strengthen the company’s legal framework, ensuring robust compliance and governance standards in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Bajaj Auto has announced the appointment of Baminee Viswanat as its new General Counsel and a key member of its Senior Management team. As per the company, the appointment is effective from February 19, 2025.

With over three decades of extensive legal experience, Viswanat brings a wealth of knowledge in legal strategy, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. She started her career as a litigation practitioner at the High Court of Madras before transitioning into key legal roles across multiple industries. Her career includes tenures at Malladi Group of Companies, Thomson Consumer Electronics, Vijay Television (a Star TV Group subsidiary), Lenovo, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

Recognized for her expertise and leadership in the legal domain, Viswanat was named among the Top General Counsels by the Society of Law Firms in 2021 and BW Legal World in 2023. She is a professional associate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and holds a bachelor’s degree in law as well as a master’s degree in political science from the University of Madras.

Her appointment at Bajaj Auto is expected to strengthen the company’s legal framework, ensuring robust compliance and governance standards in an evolving regulatory landscape.


