Audi India sales decline by 14% to 2,128 units between Jan-June 2025

German luxury carmaker's Indian arm has witnessed a slump in sales between January and June 2025. Audi India's sales have reduced by 14% to 2,128 units in the first half of 2025 as against 2,477 units in 2024.
The company attributed the slowdown in luxury car sales to reduced demand due to price increases and market uncertainty amid geopolitical tension.
The luxury carmaker hiked prices across its car models by 2% from May 15 onwards this year, citing exchange rate fluctuations and rising input costs. In January, the company implemented a price rise og up to Rs 1.95 lakh on select models.
However, Audi India is confident about the improvement in sales in the forthcoming festive season.
"While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth," said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon.
In the overall calendar year 2024, Audi registered retail sales of 5,816 units.
"We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach, and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction," he added.
Audi India's car model includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.
The company is robustly betting on Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country, installing over 6,500 charging points across the country. Audi India partnered with 16 new EV infrastructure providers to bolster the EV charging network.
According to a report by Business Standard, Audi India believes that EVs will comprise 30% of the luxury car market by 2030.
Audi has committed to transitioning its global lineup to fully EVs by 2033, with India becoming a key manufacturing hub.
The company has witnessed a shift in its buyers, with the young generation and women becoming crucial customers of the luxury cars.
Women account for 11% of Audi's customer base, up from 1% seven years ago.
According to Ken's research, the Indian luxury car market is valued at $ 1.14 billion, fuelled by a growing consumer base and rising disposable income across urban centers.
Luxury cars now account for over 2% of all new car registrations in urban centers like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The demand for premium sedans and SUVs has particularly grown in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.