Bajaj's emotional farewell to iconic adman Piyush Pandey; says “Well Played, Piyushbhai”

Bajaj Auto paid a heartfelt tribute to late ad legend Piyush Pandey with a moving print and social media campaign reading, “Well played, Piyushbhai.” The message honoured his lasting legacy and creative partnership with Bajaj, referencing his iconic “Hamara Bajaj” campaign that defined Indian advertising.

By  Storyboard18Oct 27, 2025 11:19 AM
The tribute — featuring the line, “The daring innings of the world’s favourite adman will live on — through the Chetak, and through every member of the Hamara Bajaj family that he inspired to not just ride, but roar” — is a nod to Pandey’s unforgettable contribution to Indian advertising and his long-standing creative association with Bajaj.

Bajaj Auto has paid a moving tribute to the late advertising legend Piyush Pandey, honouring his legacy with a poignant print ad and social media post that have resonated deeply across India’s creative and business communities.

The tribute, featuring the line, “The daring innings of the world’s favourite adman will live on — through the Chetak, and through every member of the Hamara Bajaj family that he inspired to not just ride, but roar”, is a nod to Pandey’s unforgettable contribution to Indian advertising and his long-standing creative association with Bajaj.

Signed off with the simple yet powerful line “Well played, Piyushbhai,” the ad captures the warmth, respect and gratitude the brand holds for Pandey, whose campaigns helped define Bajaj’s voice for generations.

Pandey, the former Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy, was behind some of India’s most iconic ad campaigns, including “Hamara Bajaj,” “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” (Asian Paints) and “Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi” (Fevicol). His storytelling helped elevate Indian advertising on the global stage, blending emotion, authenticity, and cultural insight in a way few others could.


First Published on Oct 27, 2025 11:17 AM

