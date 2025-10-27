Heritage Foods acquires 51% stake in health dessert brand Get-A-Way

ADVERTISEMENT
Dairy brand Heritage Foods Limited has acquired a majority stake in Peanut Butter and Jelly Private Limited, the parent company of Get-A-Way—a health-focused dessert brand known for its high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams.
According to a BSE filing, Heritage Foods has acquired a controlling 51% stake in the company through secondary buyouts from existing investors. The remaining 49% shareholding will continue to be held by the original promoters. The deal also grants Heritage Foods an option to purchase an additional 20% stake from the promoters after March 2026 at a mutually agreed valuation.
“The acquisition of Get-A-Way is well aligned with our Vision 2030 of becoming the most admired dairy nutrition company. This partnership combines our three decades of dairy expertise and manufacturing excellence with Get-A-Way’s innovative product portfolio and strong Gen Z consumer connect,” said Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods. “Get-A-Way’s focus on protein, no-added-sugar, and health-forward offerings strengthens our commitment to delivering nutritious dairy solutions that resonate with evolving lifestyles, while leveraging Heritage Foods’ core expertise to accelerate the brand’s next phase of growth,” she added.
While Heritage Foods will retain strategic oversight and controlling stake, operational management will continue with the promoters, who will drive growth and strengthen brand equity.
Get-A-Way, an EBITDA-neutral brand, recorded double-digit revenue growth in FY25 and is projecting to double its topline in FY26, the company said. The brand currently serves over 8,000 orders daily across 35+ cities through quick-commerce platforms, food delivery apps, and five offline parlours.