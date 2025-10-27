Apple reportedly set to roll out ads in Maps app by next year

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch advertisements within its native Maps application as early as next year, a strategic move to significantly expand its advertising revenue.
The shift, detailed in a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, marks a major expansion of Apple’s ad business, which has historically been confined primarily to the App Store and News platforms.
The new advertising model will function similarly to App Store Search Ads: Businesses, particularly restaurants and local service providers, will be able to pay for preferred visibility when users search for nearby locations. These sponsored results will appear alongside organic listings.
Crucially, Apple plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to make these ads more relevant and targeted by analyzing user preferences and behavior. The company aims to provide more accurate recommendations and a "better interface" compared to competitors like Google.
The introduction of advertising into a core utility app like Maps is expected to boost Apple's service revenue, leveraging its millions of active users. However, the report warns that the change could trigger a backlash from users accustomed to an ad-free interface in essential iOS applications.
For local businesses, the move creates a new, direct advertising channel to target nearby customers within the Apple ecosystem, potentially offering a valuable alternative for standing out in crowded markets.