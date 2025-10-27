            
  • Home
  • digital
  • Nano Banana prompts for Chhath Pooja; Create stunning AI photos of you with family to post on social media

Nano Banana prompts for Chhath Pooja; Create stunning AI photos of you with family to post on social media

This upcoming festive season, create perfect portraits of yourself or with your family with this tool on Chhath Pooja 2025.

By  Storyboard18Oct 27, 2025 9:54 AM
Follow us
Nano Banana prompts for Chhath Pooja; Create stunning AI photos of you with family to post on social media
This upcoming festive season, create perfect portraits of yourself or with your family with this tool on Chhath Pooja 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025 is all about lighting up your home and sharing it on social media feeds, this time with a new wave of AI-driven creativity. The Google Gemini AI trend has lit up the festive season with its trending photo generations on various themes. From creating cinematic to festive portraits Gemini AI transforms any festival photos into a rich, cinematic masterpiece.

Couples, families, and individuals alike who celebrate Chhath Pooja 2025 can now opt for creating perfect portraits in the festive season. Add cultural details with new trending technology, to make all your Chhath Puja photos go viral.

Here are some Chhath Pooja 2025 photos to create AI-powered images on Google Gemini:

1. Chhath Pooja Preparation

Indian couple preparing for Chhath Pooja indoors, arranging fruits, sugarcane, and soop baskets filled with offerings, woman in yellow saree with red border, man in cream kurta, warm diyas illuminating the space, brass utensils and idols in background, cinematic realism, soft portrait lighting, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.

2. Arghya Thali Arrangement

Indian family decorating the pooja area at home for Chhath Pooja, mother and daughter arranging fruits and thekua in bamboo baskets, father lighting diyas, everyone dressed in traditional festive attire, soft golden indoor light, floral decor with marigolds, cinematic festive realism, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --4K.

3. Prayer Moment

Indian couple performing Chhath Pooja prayers indoors before idols of Surya Dev, woman in orange and gold saree holding a soop, man standing beside her with folded hands, diyas and incense smoke around, warm cinematic glow highlighting devotion, detailed fabric and jewellery, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detailed --4K.

4. Family Blessing Frame

Indian family performing Chhath rituals together inside their home, elder woman blessing children, offerings arranged neatly on the floor with fruits, coconuts, and diyas, everyone in vibrant festive outfits, soft golden light from lamps, cinematic realism with emotional warmth, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --ultra-detail --4K.

5. Traditional Setup with Offerings

Indian family and couple gathered near an indoor pooja setup decorated with banana leaves, sugarcane, and brass utensils, woman leading the ritual in bright yellow saree, others praying together, diyas reflecting warm light, smoke haze adding cinematic softness, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.


Tags
First Published on Oct 27, 2025 10:35 AM

More from Storyboard18