Flipkart Minutes head Kabeer Biswas quits after 10-month stint

In less than a year after joining Flipkart, Kabeer Biswas, co-founder and former CEO of Dunzo, has resigned from his role as Vice President of Flipkart Minutes, the e-commerce giant’s hyperlocal quick-commerce vertical, Moneycontrol reported.
Moneycontrol reported that Biswas, who joined Flipkart in January 2024, has decided to move on after a 10-month stint during which he played a key role in scaling the company’s instant delivery operations.
Flipkart confirmed his exit, stating that Kunal Gupta, a company veteran and current vice president, will now lead Flipkart Minutes.
“Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. He has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Moneycontrol.
Biswas had joined Flipkart after stepping down from Dunzo, the Reliance-backed quick commerce startup he co-founded in 2015. Under his leadership, Flipkart Minutes rapidly evolved from concept to scale, reportedly handling over 3 lakh orders per day and expanding operations to multiple cities including Guwahati, marking Flipkart’s deeper penetration into the Northeast.
While his next move remains unclear, Moneycontrol reported that Biswas is likely to stay within the quick commerce ecosystem, possibly joining or advising one of the leading players such as Blinkit, Zepto, or Swiggy Instamart.
Under Biswas, Flipkart Minutes strengthened its dark store network to around 800, narrowing the gap with established rivals in India’s fiercely competitive 10-minute delivery space. Executives said the platform added over 50 million new visitors to Flipkart’s ecosystem last year, highlighting how rapid delivery has become a powerful funnel for e-commerce growth.
“The model we envisioned is panning out. I’m quite surprised, in a positive way,” said Hemant Badr, SVP at Flipkart and Biswas’ reporting manager, in a recent interview to Moneycontrol.
