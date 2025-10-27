Google Gemini now turns documents into ready-to-use presentations

ADVERTISEMENT
Google’s Gemini AI is set to make one of the most tedious office tasks a thing of the past — manually turning lengthy documents into slide decks. The company has introduced a new feature within its Gemini Canvas tool that can automatically generate full presentations from a single document or even a short text prompt.
The feature aims to save hours of manual formatting while still giving users creative control over the final output.
What the new Gemini Canvas feature does
Gemini Canvas functions as an AI-powered workspace for generating and refining visual content such as slides, charts, and diagrams. With its latest update, users can now upload a Google Doc, PDF, or even a few lines of text, and Gemini will transform it into a complete presentation.
The AI analyses the input, breaks it into logical sections, creates layouts, adds relevant visuals, and organises the material into professional-looking slides. Essentially, it acts like a virtual assistant that reads your report or research paper and instantly produces a clean, structured presentation.
How it works
Users start by uploading a document or typing a simple request such as Create a 10-slide presentation on climate change impacts. Gemini then interprets the content, identifies key points, and divides it into slide-sized segments.
From there, Canvas automatically applies design templates and formatting — occasionally incorporating images or icons — to produce a cohesive draft. Once the slides are generated, users can fine-tune them, adjusting visuals, text, or order, before exporting directly to Google Slides for collaboration or sharing.
Who can access it
The feature is currently being rolled out to Gemini users, including both personal and Workspace accounts. Some Gemini Advanced users have already reported early access, while others will receive it in the coming weeks.
The update is expected to be particularly useful for students, educators, and professionals who often spend hours converting written material into presentations. While the tool may still require human refinement for tone and accuracy, it significantly streamlines the process of building decks from scratch.
By blending automation with creative flexibility, Gemini’s new presentation feature transforms what used to be a laborious task into a matter of minutes — simply upload, review, and polish before presenting.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts; make your floral-themed photos viral on festive occasions