Centre plans 26% hike in Print Ad rates after Bihar polls, TV revision to follow next

The central government is set to announce a 26% increase in advertisement rates for print media — the first major revision since 2019 — once the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar Assembly elections is lifted next month.

The proposed hike, aimed at easing financial pressure on the newspaper industry, comes amid a period of volatility in advertising revenue as brands increasingly shift budgets from print to digital platforms. The government, sources said, intends to provide much-needed relief to small and medium publications struggling with rising costs and declining ad inflows.

“The decision to revise rates has been under consideration for a long time. It will help print media navigate the current challenges and prevent job losses in the sector,” said a person aware of the discussions, requesting anonymity.

The last revision took place in January 2019, when the I&B Ministry announced a 25% hike over the rate structure set by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), formerly known as the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP). That hike was based on recommendations from the 8th Rate Structure Committee, which had factored in rising newsprint prices and processing charges.

Those 2019 rates were valid for three years, but the subsequent review has been delayed. A new Rate Structure Committee was constituted in November 2021 to examine the issue after the earlier structure expired. Despite multiple rounds of consultations and recommendations, the revision remained pending for nearly three years, officials said.

Before the 2019 revision, the government had increased advertisement rates in 2013 by 19% over the 2010 levels.

According to officials, the upcoming rate hike is part of a broader effort to strengthen the government’s communication ecosystem and improve coordination across media units. The I&B Ministry is currently working to integrate the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), the Press Information Bureau (PIB), and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) — formerly BOC — to streamline media outreach and policy execution.

While the current proposal focuses on print media, a revision of government advertisement rates for television is also being considered and is expected to follow later.

Industry representatives have been urging the government for an upward revision since 2022, citing sharp increases in input costs, especially newsprint, along with shrinking ad volumes. The proposed 26% increase, they said, would provide some stability to smaller publications that depend heavily on government advertising for survival.

With the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Bihar elections, the official announcement has been deferred.