Tata Consumer faces distributor revolt: AICPDF plans ‘Chalo Mumbai’ protest on November 4

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the FMCG arm of the Tata Group, has failed to resolve ongoing distributor grievances, according to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF). AICPDF’s National President, Dhairyashil Patil, told Storyboard18 that the company’s management has been unable to address the prolonged concerns of distributors across the country.

Earlier this month, as reported by Storyboard18, the Federation had raised several key issues including the need for urgent dialogue with affected distributors to resolve trade and operational challenges, fair and transparent business practices, proper handling and disposal of damaged and non-moving stock, restoration of trust through proactive engagement and sustainable distribution practices, and the protection of general trade interests to uphold the integrity of the Tata Namak brand.

The distributors’ body had launched the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ on October 13 to press for these demands, but alleged that the company has remained unresponsive. Following this, at its National Governing Council meeting held on October 25--with representatives from 24 states in attendance--the AICPDF unanimously passed a resolution condemning what it called TCPL’s “arbitrary and indifferent conduct.” The Federation has now directed all Tata distributors to refrain from accepting or pursuing sales targets imposed by the company until “fair dialogue” is restored.

If the company continues to remain unresponsive, the Federation has warned it may launch a nationwide non-cooperation movement against Tata Consumer Products’ key portfolios including salt, tea, flour, and other FMCG items. “The distributors have been patient for the last 15 days and respectful in their approach, but Tata’s continued silence is unacceptable. On November 4, we will go to Mumbai under the ‘Chalo Mumbai’ call—not in confrontation, but in conviction. We will march to Bombay House to seek dialogue, fairness, and recognition for the people who made Tata Namak a household name,” Patil said.

Distributors from across Maharashtra, along with AICPDF office bearers, are expected to participate in the march to TCPL’s headquarters at Bombay House in Mumbai on 4th November. Over 2,000 direct distributors and 6,000 sub-distributors from other states are also prepared to join if the management fails to respond. “We urge Tata management to come forward and engage in dialogue before the situation escalates further,” said Dr PM Ganeshraam, Chief Patron of AICPDF.