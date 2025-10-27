Instagram introduces Watch History for Reels to help users find lost videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is finally rolling out a much-requested feature to help users find Reels they’ve previously watched but forgotten to save. The new Watch History section, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Threads, will allow users to revisit every Reel they’ve viewed — similar to YouTube’s watch history.
The feature aims to solve a common frustration among users who often struggle to locate a Reel that disappears into their endless feed. With Watch History, every video viewed on an account will now be logged, making it easier to rediscover that missed travel hack, recipe, or viral clip.
Users will also be able to filter their history by date — from oldest to newest or vice versa — and even search for Reels from a specific day or week. For those who remember the creator but not the content, filtering by account will also be available.
To access the feature, users can head to their profile tab, tap the three-line menu in the top right corner, then navigate to Settings → Your Activity → Watch History.
The update is already appearing for some users on the latest version of the app, including on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro, suggesting that the global rollout is underway.
Until now, users have relied on makeshift methods such as liking or messaging Reels to themselves in order to keep track of them. The Watch History update eliminates the need for such workarounds, bringing much-needed organisation to Instagram’s fast-moving video ecosystem.
For those who spend hours scrolling through Reels, revisiting every clip may still be a challenge — but for most users, this long-awaited addition promises a welcome dose of sanity in the app’s algorithm-driven chaos.
