Instagram users can now edit Stories using AI text prompts directly in the app

Instagram has introduced a major update that brings Meta’s generative AI tools directly into Instagram Stories, allowing users to customise photos and videos with simple text prompts. The integration marks a significant step in making creative editing faster, more intuitive, and accessible to a wider user base.
AI editing now built into Stories
Until now, Meta’s AI editing capabilities were only available via its chatbot, requiring users to switch between tools. The new feature embeds these functions directly within Instagram Stories, streamlining the editing process.
Users can access the tools through the Restyle menu, found by tapping the paintbrush icon at the top of the Stories interface. From there, they can choose to add, remove, or change elements in an image or video using a simple text command. For instance, users can change a shirt colour, add accessories such as a hat, or even swap the background for a scenic destination.
Preset effects for effortless creativity
Alongside text-based editing, Instagram has introduced preset effects for both images and videos. These allow users to apply artistic filters — such as watercolour or sketch styles — or alter environments with effects like snow or flames. The update makes creative tools more approachable for everyday users who previously relied on third-party editing apps.
Meta has been expanding its AI offerings across platforms to stay ahead in the race for user engagement. The company recently began testing Write with Meta AI, a feature designed to suggest comments on Instagram posts, and rolled out Vibes, an AI-generated video feed available through the Meta AI app.
With this latest move, Meta is betting on AI-driven creativity as the next phase of social storytelling — where users can reimagine their photos and videos instantly, all within the Instagram app.