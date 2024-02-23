comScore            

Bandhan Bank onboards Rajeev Mantri as executive president and chief financial officer

Rajeev Mantri was the managing director, chief financial officer, India and cluster finance head, South Asia at Citi.

Rajeev Mantri began his career at Diageo as the assistant manager - finance and went on to work across Standard Chartered Bank, Mashreq Bank and TransUnion CIBIL Limited.

Rajeev Mantri, who led Citi Bank as managing director, chief financial officer, India and cluster finance head, South Asia, has been appointed by Bandhan Bank as executive president and chief financial officer.

During his stint at Citi, Mantri was responsible for the finance function. He oversaw business planning and strategy, balance sheet management, financial controls, reporting, tax and franchise-level matters in India. In addition to that, he was also responsible for oversight on the finance function of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

At Standard Chartered Bank, he was responsible for managing finance related aspects of the investment portfolio across the bank's businesses, regions and functions.

He managed all control related aspects such as cost policies & procedures, accruals, software capitalization & impairment and providing governance on effective management of cost portfolio for ITO. He was responsible for supporting the Board and Management Team on all investments related prioritization decisions and driving strategic planning and forecasting.

He led the strategic transformation program for the bank's ITO & Investment Finance, involving end-to-end process automation, establishment of governance framework, strengthening of controls and data integrity, enhanced transparency and documentation in line with tax transfer pricing requirements.


