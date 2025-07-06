            

JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

Previously, Ashish Rai held the designation of chief business officer, decorative paints.

By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2025 10:06 AM
JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints
Ashish Rai began his career as a software engineer at Infosys and then joined Colgate-Palmolive as an area sales manager where he was elevated to account manager, modern trade, West.

Ashish Rai, who held the designation of chief business officer, decorative paints at JSW Paints, has been elevated to the position of chief executive officer.

Rai began his career as a software engineer at Infosys and then joined Colgate-Palmolive as an area sales manager where he was elevated to account manager, modern trade, West. Then, Unilever appointed him as key account manager, modern trade, and then he was promoted to head - distributive trade transformation. In this role, Rai led Unilever’s strategic priority of distributive trade digital transformation, and led a cross functional team of product management, change enablement, finance, human resources and partnering with the in-market teams.

As the former global vice president - distributive trade & B2B e-commerce, Rai managed distributive trade business strategy and operational design for Unilever in Asia, Africa and Latin America. He led digital transformation of small retailers (e-b2b) in top 12 distributive trade markets of the world with specific focus on increasing digital penetration and adoption.


Tags
    First Published on Jul 6, 2025 9:48 AM

    More from Storyboard18

    Brand Makers

    Former HUL Chairman Susim Mukul Datta passes away

    Former HUL Chairman Susim Mukul Datta passes away

    Brand Makers

    Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

    Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

    Brand Makers

    Govt planning to introduce another promotional scheme for toy sector: Piyush Goyal

    Govt planning to introduce another promotional scheme for toy sector: Piyush Goyal

    Brand Makers

    Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career

    Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career

    Brand Makers

    WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

    WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

    Brand Makers

    IndiGo appoints NITI Aayog's former CEO Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

    IndiGo appoints NITI Aayog's former CEO Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

    Brand Makers

    From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

    From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce