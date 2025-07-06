JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

ADVERTISEMENT
Ashish Rai, who held the designation of chief business officer, decorative paints at JSW Paints, has been elevated to the position of chief executive officer.
Rai began his career as a software engineer at Infosys and then joined Colgate-Palmolive as an area sales manager where he was elevated to account manager, modern trade, West. Then, Unilever appointed him as key account manager, modern trade, and then he was promoted to head - distributive trade transformation. In this role, Rai led Unilever’s strategic priority of distributive trade digital transformation, and led a cross functional team of product management, change enablement, finance, human resources and partnering with the in-market teams.
As the former global vice president - distributive trade & B2B e-commerce, Rai managed distributive trade business strategy and operational design for Unilever in Asia, Africa and Latin America. He led digital transformation of small retailers (e-b2b) in top 12 distributive trade markets of the world with specific focus on increasing digital penetration and adoption.