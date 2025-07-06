Zomato names Aditya Mangla as CEO of Food Delivery

ADVERTISEMENT
Eternal, the company formerly known as Zomato, has appointed Aditya Mangla as chief executive of its food ordering and delivery business, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. The board approved Mangla’s appointment on July 6 for a two-year term. He succeeds Rakesh Ranjan.
Read more: Zomato's ad expenses up by 63% to Rs 634 crore, profit declines to Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY25
Mangla currently serves as the head of product for food delivery at Eternal. Since joining the company in March 2021, he has held several leadership positions within the unit, including head of supply and head of customer experience, roles in which he focused on strengthening Eternal’s restaurant partner networks and improving customer engagement across its digital platforms, the company said.