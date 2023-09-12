Big Move: Dheeraj Sinha is FCB Group's new CEO for India, SA; Rohit Ohri promoted to global role

IPG-owned FCB Group has made some leadership changes in India and South Asia operations, starting with moving current Group Chairman and CEO Rohit Ohri into a new global role as FCB Global Partner. Former Leo Burnett South Asia chief Dheeraj Sinha, will join FCB as Group CEO India and South Asia, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.

“Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects,” said Turnbull. “Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”

Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he was CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India and he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health.

Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30 percent of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Strategy Officer of South & Southeast Asia at Grey Group, where he fostered a culture of strategy at Grey APAC.