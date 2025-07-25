AR Rahman teams up with OpenAI's Sam Altman for a musical AI metaverse called ‘Secret Mountain’

ADVERTISEMENT
Music maestro AR Rahman is stepping into the future — and he's bringing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman along for the ride.
In a recent Instagram post, the two-time Oscar-winning composer revealed that he met Altman to discuss Secret Mountain, his upcoming AI-powered global music project. The duo is reportedly collaborating on how artificial intelligence can empower Indian creators and solve long-term generational challenges.
“We discussed ‘Secret Mountain’, our virtual global band… to uplift Indian minds to use AI tools and lead the way forward,” Rahman wrote alongside a photo with Altman.
What is Secret Mountain? Back in February, Rahman dropped a cryptic five-minute video titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain", which left fans guessing. The teaser introduced a character named Luna, who stumbles into a magical metaverse world — one filled with music, code, and cross-cultural harmony. The experimental project blends immersive storytelling, diverse musical styles, and AI-driven characters into a virtual band experience unlike any seen before.
AI Meets Art While details remain under wraps, Secret Mountain looks poised to combine Rahman’s musical legacy with next-gen tools in AI and the metaverse — aligning closely with OpenAI’s creative ambitions. The collaboration is also expected to foster AI fluency among Indian youth and creators, giving them new ways to innovate in music, art, and narrative design.
Rahman is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Currently, he’s also working with composer Hans Zimmer on the much-anticipated Ramayana adaptation by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor.