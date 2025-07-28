From beats to pizza boxes, rapper Badshah talks about new venture 'Badboy Pizza'

Chart-topping rapper, singer-songwriter, and now entrepreneur, Badshah is making a bold leap from the studio to the fast-food space with Badboy Pizza, a mass-premium pizza QSR brand. In collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, helmed by F&B entrepreneur Karan Tanna, Badshah is bringing his signature pop-culture flair to the food business. The brand’s launch, already turning heads with its viral slap-and-slice campaign, is as unconventional and unapologetic as the artist himself.

In this candid conversation, Badshah opens up about the inspiration behind Badboy Pizza, his guilty pleasures, his unexpected music taste, and how he’s building a brand that’s “authentically Badshah.”

Q: From music charts to food chains — what inspired you to enter the QSR space, and why pizza specifically? Badshah: Music is about connecting people, and food does the same—just through a different language. Pizza is universal, inclusive, and youthful—much like my approach to music. I wanted to create something that was accessible but still carried that quirky, pop-culture vibe. I’ve been traveling for over 20 years, and pizza has always been a comfort food for me. When I met Karan Tanna of Ghost Kitchens India, our vision aligned perfectly. This project has been in the works for over two years, and now felt like the right time to bring it to life.

Q: Your viral campaign featuring a slap and a slice has already stirred the internet. What was the idea behind launching Badboy Pizza with such an unconventional strategy? Badshah: I believe in breaking the mold—whether it's in music or business. The slap-and-slice campaign was our way of challenging expectations with a bit of humor and boldness. It’s about embracing your individuality, not following rules blindly. That’s what Badboy Pizza stands for—owning your edge with confidence.

Q: As an artist and entrepreneur, how do you plan to scale Badboy Pizza while keeping the brand fun, fresh, and authentically 'Badshah'? Badshah: Staying hands-on and collaborative is crucial. We’ll keep things dynamic—experimenting with new flavors, doing quirky collabs, hosting unexpected pop-ups. Most importantly, the brand will always reflect my vibe—bold, unapologetic, and full of energy.

Q: What kind of music do you listen to that might surprise your fans? Badshah: I actually listen to a lot of old-school ghazals and Sufi classics. There’s a depth and poetry in them that keeps me grounded and creatively inspired.

Q: If you had to rap about one food item (besides pizza), what would it be? Badshah: Chaat—because it’s spicy, tangy, and comes with a punch. Just like a killer rap verse.

Q: What’s your go-to comfort food—something other than pizza? Badshah: Maa ke haath ka rajma chawal. Nothing compares!

Q: How would you describe yourself as a brand in five words? Badshah: Bold, authentic, dynamic, playful, visionary.

Q: What’s been your best and worst experience with brand partnerships? Badshah: The best is when a brand respects creativity and gives you space to tell your own story. The worst is when they ask you to dilute your identity or compromise on authenticity—that’s never okay with me.

Q: What’s a guilty pleasure you’ve never admitted in public—until now? Badshah: Late-night binge sessions. A cheesy movie at 2 a.m. is unbeatable!