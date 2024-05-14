Bira 91’s Vishal Gaba joins Push Sports’ as CMO

Recently seen on Shark Tank India, Push Sports, a sports-tech start-ups, has announced the appointment of Vishal Gaba as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Gaba was previously working with Bira 91 where he was leading marketing and communications for the brand and played a pivotal role in driving key business objectives to create brand awareness, generate trials, enhance corporate reputation, and drive sales for Bira’s merchandise store.

With over 16 years of experience across various marketing verticals, in his new role at Push Sports, Gaba will be at the helm of crafting brand stories for consumers, scaling demand, enhancing consumer engagement and overseeing marketing initiatives across multiple channels. This would include leading all strategic marketing efforts, focusing on brand, activation, advertising, and consumer advocacy to foster awareness, engagement, and loyalty among diverse customer segments.

Commenting on his appointment, Gaba said, “I look forward to helping build the Push Sports’ brand, scale the business nationwide and create a platform where individuals with love for sports can thrive and pursue their passion.”