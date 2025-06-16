Gaurav Jain steps down as CBO of ShareChat & Moj

ADVERTISEMENT
Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat & Moj, has stepped down from his role, the company confirmed on Monday.
Jain, who joined the company in October 2022, had been elevated to the CBO position in November 2023.
In a personal update on LinkedIn, Jain wrote, "Today, we shared internally that I’ll be moving on from ShareChat and Moj in the coming weeks. This transition has been in the works for some time, and I’ll still be around for a bit longer before taking up a new challenge.”
Reflecting on his tenure, he added, "The last three years have been some of the most professionally rewarding and demanding of my career—constantly challenging my understanding of users and customers, and pushing me to take tough calls (some right, some wrong). I’m deeply grateful to my incredible team (including those who moved on along the way), our advertisers, agencies, and partners who’ve walked this journey with us.”
Before joining Sharechat, Jain was Head of APAC Business Expansion at Snap Inc. for under a year. Prior to that, he spent over three years at Meta India as Head of Mid-Market Business, gaining deep experience in digital growth and advertising solutions. His earlier stints include Google, Citi, Nvidia, and others.
Though Jain has not revealed his next role, he hinted at a broader regional opportunity saying, "I'm going from Bharat to Pan-Asian. More on that soon."