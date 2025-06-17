AIDCF names Anirudhsinh Jadeja as President; succeeds S.N. Sharma

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body of digital cable television operators, announced the appointment of Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway Limited, as its new president. Jadeja succeeds S.N. Sharma, CEO of DEN Networks Limited whose tenure came to an end.

In the same election, Sankaranarayana, vice chairman of Asianet Satellite Communications Limited was elected as VP of AIDCF and Sanjay Goyal, group CFO of Fastway Transmissions Private Limited was elected as Treasurer of AIDCF.

Sharma remarked, “It has been a privilege to serve as the President of AIDCF during a pivotal phase for the digital cable TV industry. I am proud of the collective strides we’ve made in representing and voicing the sector’s concerns with clarity and conviction."

"As I hand over the baton, I have full confidence that Anirudhsinh Jadeja will lead the Federation with vision and determination. I wish him and the entire AIDCF team continued success,” he added.

In response to the appointment, Jadeja said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by the AIDCF members. As President, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to uphold the Federation’s legacy, enhance industry collaboration, and proactively engage with policymakers to build a stronger, more inclusive future for the digital cable TV sector.”

Manoj Chhangani, secretary general of AIDCF, remarked, "On behalf of AIDCF, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to S.N. Sharma, CEO of DEN Networks Limited, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment during his tenure as President. Mr. Sharma’s tenure has been marked by strategic foresight, collaborative spirit, and tireless dedication to the digital cable TV sector."