Building strong brands and businesses require deep consumer understanding: Minakshi Handa, ITC Personal Care

Marketing-related content that sheds light on consumer behaviour has always interested Minakshi Handa, vice president, marketing, ITC Personal Care. But over the last few years, she’s also developed an interest in how consumers interact with technology, leading to the discovery of new insights on brands and businesses.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, she said: “Building strong brands and businesses requires a deep understanding of consumers, and digital technology can be used to transform the way marketing is executed.”

Edited Excerpts

Please list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make but about the stories you tell — Seth Godin, American author.

We tend to overestimate the effect of a technology in the short-run and underestimate the effect in the long-run — Roy Amara, American researcher and scientist.

Passion is the log that keeps the fire of purpose blazing — Oprah Winfrey, talk show host.

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader — John Quincy Adams, former 6th President, United States.

What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is the difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead — Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid leader and former President, South Africa.

In your free time, what kind of marketing-related content do you consume?

Marketing-related content that sheds light on consumer behaviour has always interested me. But over the last few years, I’ve also developed an interest in how consumers interact with technology, leading to the discovery of new insights on brands and businesses.

Where do you get your social media fix?

I usually get my social media fix from Instagram and LinkedIn, each offering something unique depending on what I’m exploring. I also tune into podcasts that are thought-provoking and enriching.

What is your fitness/wellness routine?

My wellness routine consists of yoga, breathing exercises, and a detox diet to refresh my body. Recently, I’ve added Zumba to my weekends, and I absolutely love the energy and fun it brings. To complement my routine, I treat myself to a spa whenever I get the chance.

What’s your typical weekend like?

As a working mom, I love spending quality time on weekends with my family and son. We explore different subjects and topics, play games, or have fun outings together. Additionally, weekends are also my quiet time to reflect and write, away from the daily hustle.

What have you been watching on weekends?

As a Bollywood enthusiast, I like to catch up on the latest releases, and love to watch travelogues and real life stories. Lately, I've also been exploring a range of podcasts, which are both engaging and educational, like ‘The Knowledge Project’ by author Shane Parrish.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

As a working mom who wants to excel both at home and office, my work-life hack is to do the work I am passionate about, and work at a place that not just fosters ambition and excellence, but is also flexible and caring. ITC has supported and helped me grow both professionally and personally, by creating an environment where working moms like me can thrive.

What are you reading? Any recommendations?

These days, I am reading ‘Profit from the Core: A Return to Growth in Turbulent Times’ by Chris Zook and James Allen. I am also reading ‘An exploration of Olympiad Combinatorics’ authored by my son, Rushil Mathur, at the age of 18, though I cannot claim that I am able to interpret all the concepts.

I would recommend ‘The Lean Startup’ by Eric Ries, which emphasises rapid prototyping and iterative product releases, and ‘How Brands Grow: What Marketers Don’t Know’ by Byron Sharp, a valuable resource for those interested in data-driven insights on brand growth.

What's your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

My advice to prevent personal and professional burnout is to do what you really love, stay curious, keep learning, and don’t fear change. It helps if you are in an organisation that reinforces these values.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with next-Gen marketers

I would like to share that while new-age technology is an enabler for marketing, the core remains what it always was: serving and delighting consumers with differentiated brand offerings and innovations.

Building strong brands and businesses requires a deep understanding of consumers, and digital technology can be used to transform the way marketing is executed. At ITC, our focus has always been on purposeful innovation, digital acceleration, and execution excellence.

What’s the best advice you’ve got or heard on life?