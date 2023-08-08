Coca-Cola appoints Irene Tan as Vice President - Human Resources

Coca-Cola India announced the appointment of Irene Tan as the vice president, human resources for India and Southwest Asia (INSWA). In her new role, Tan will be accelerating INSWA’s growth by recruiting future-ready talent, performance enablement and employee development for the company in India and Southwest Asia.

Tan joined the company in 2012 in Singapore as a talent sourcing consultant for the Asia Pacific Group. She became the lead talent acquisition partner for Greater China and Korea and moved to Shanghai. In this capacity, she initiated campus recruitments for management trainees, a signature program for China, advancing both gender and generational diversity for the business.

As executive recruiting director in Singapore in 2015, she worked on multiple executive search mandates across the Asia Pacific including Bottling Investment Group (BIG).

In 2020, she was appointed as the talent and development (T&D) director for Asia Pacific and was part of the global T&D leadership team, responsible for advancing the talent agenda and developing a diversity succession pipeline. She brought to life, the learning and enterprise capability initiatives in the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – president, India and Southwest Asia, said, "With Irene’s deep understanding of the company as well as talent management expertise across markets, we are confident that she will steer the human resources function for continued success and further strengthen our position as an employer of choice.”