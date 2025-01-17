Coldplay Concert: Bombay HC urges Govt to address ticket sales malpractice

ADVERTISEMENT
On January 16, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by advocate Amit Vyas concerning alleged malpractices in the ticket sales of the British rock band Coldplay's upcoming concert in Navi Mumbai. While the court acknowledged the importance of the matter, it emphasized that addressing the issues falls within the purview of the Maharashtra government.
The petition was filed in light of Coldplay's upcoming concert, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. The allegations involved irregularities in ticket sales through the ticketing platform, BookMyShow.
The petitioner argued that such irregularities, especially for major events like concerts, infringed upon the citizens' fundamental rights, according to a media report.
However, the court noted that practices like ticket scalping and resale by private entities do not directly violate Articles 14, 15(2), 19, or 21 of the Constitution, report further added.
Ahead of the concerts, BookMyShow issued a set of security guidelines on January 12.
A post on Instagram emphasised that wristbands provided at the venue would serve as the official ticket.
Multiple multiple levels of security checks would be implemented to detect counterfeit wristbands and deter black marketeers. The post stated, "Black marketing is strictly prohibited. Anyone found attempting to sell or purchase tickets through such channels or found in possession of counterfeit wristbands, will not only have these confiscated but may also be handed over to the authorities for further action."