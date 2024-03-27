ShareChat appoints Kartik Patiar as Senior Director for online and media & entertainment

ShareChat announced the appointment of Kartik Patiar as the Senior Director leading the Online and Media & Entertainment verticals nationally for ShareChat and Moj. In his new role, Kartik will be a part of ShareChat’s Business Team.

With a diverse experience of over 16 years across multiple sectors and industries, Kartik was previously responsible for driving the Revenue Charter at Disney+ Hotstar, as Director for LCS Sales. He has been associated with e-commerce, e-classified and food-tech industry with likes of Flipkart, OLX and Swiggy respectively, where he straddled between Business, Growth and Marketing roles. Additionally, his previous stints also include – Lenovo, Asia Pacific where he led Marketing strategy for the Asia Pacific region and has also worked with the FMCG major Mondelez in the early part of his career. He is very passionate about the Consumer Tech and Internet commerce ecosystem in India.

Commenting on Kartik’s appointment, Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Kartik has spent over a decade working in sales and marketing. His strong understanding of the industry dynamics and customer sentiment will be an invaluable experience for us at ShareChat. His incredible insights will help us further empower the Business team at India’ largest homegrown social media company and we look forward to together crafting an outstanding social experience for all our partners.”