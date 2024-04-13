Criteo elevates Mohit H Chablani to head of brand activation, India

Mohit H Chablani, who led Criteo as head of sales - enterprise India, has been elevated to the role of head of brand activation, India.

Chablani started his career at Intelenet Global Services, and went on to work across Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO, Gameloft and mCanvas. As the associate director of mCanvas, Chablani sustained business growth for both the regions with a zero attrition rate, and enabled team members to lead the regions and supported them in their learning + growth process.

This year in March, Criteo announced its first-ever accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for display rendered impression and click advertising metrics across desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app environments for Onsite Sponsored Products and Onsite Display Ads on its enterprise retail media platforms, Commerce Max and Commerce Yield.

As part of this accreditation, the commerce media platform was evaluated against MRC’s guidelines for detecting and filtering General Invalid Traffic (GIVT), which provides enhanced assurance that marketers can trust the commerce outcomes driven on the Criteo platform.