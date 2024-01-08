CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Mastercard, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Priya Nair

Present: Business group president - beauty and wellbeing, Unilever

Priya Nair has taken over Unilever as business group president - beauty and wellbeing. Nair began her career at the FMCG company and has held positions in different companies within the company.

Saakshi Verma Menon

Previous: Marketing director, Kimberly-Clark

Present: Senior marketing director, Africa Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo

Saakshi Verma Menon has joined PepsiCo in a new role. She has worked across Colgate Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company, Uber and Nicobar Design.

Sagar Sharma

Previous: Director - business strategy, The Coca-Cola Company

Present: Senior director, growth strategy, India and SW Asia, The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company has promoted Sagar Sharma as senior director, growth strategy for the Indian and south west asian region. Sharma has been a part of companies like Aricent, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and GSK Consumer Healthcare India.

Gwanggu Lee

Previous: President, Kia Mexico

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Kia India

Gwanggu Lee has stepped into the shoes of Tae Jin Park who is embracing retirement after a 36 year stint at the company.

Krishnan Sundaram

Previous: Vice president and business head - nutrition, Unilever

Krishnan Sundaram has moved on from his respective role. He started his career at Unilever as a business leadership trainee.

Geetika Mehta

Previous: Managing director, Hershey India

Present: MD, Nivea India

Geetika Mehta has been appointed by Nivea India in a new role. She has worked in companies like Unilever too.

Sanjay Adesara

Previous: Head of marketing, Adani Wilmar

Present: Chief business officer, Adani Sportsline

Sanjay Adesara has joined Adani Sportsline in a new role. He started his career with Adani Wilmar.

Virginia Sharma

Previous: Head of marketing, Google Cloud India

Present: Head of marketing, Google Cloud Public Sector

Virginia Sharma has joined Google Cloud Public Sector in a new role. Sharma has worked across IBM, LinkedIn, JioSaavn and Pennar Industries.

Poornima Sharma

Previous: Partner - marketing lead, Netflix

Present: Head of marketing partnerships, India, Netflix

Netflix has elevated Poornima Sharma in a new role. She has worked in companies like NDTV, International School of Film and Media, The True School of Music and Paytm Insider.

Ritesh Pai

Previous: President - products and solutions, TerraPay

Present: Chief executive officer - international payments, PhonePe

PhonePe appointed Ritesh Pai in a new role. He has worked across HDFC Bank, BNP Paribas, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.

Rajat Diwaker

Previous: Managing director, Marico

Present: Chief executive officer - India, iD Fresh Food

iD Fresh food has appointed Rajat Diwaker as chief executive officer - India. PC Musthafa, who looked after iD Fresh for nearly two decades takes on the role of global CEO while continuing to serve as the chairman of the board of directors.

Diwaker has worked across Pidilite Industries, General Motors, PepsiCo, The Walt Disney Company and Marico.

Vikas Sachdeva

Previous: National head: international Business, Disney Star

Present: Executive Vice President & Head- International Ad Sales, Zee Entertainment

Vikas Sachdeva has joined Zee Entertainment in a new role. He has worked across Jagran Prakashan, Bennett Coleman and Co and Radio City India.

T M Narasimhan

Previous: Director, D2C e-commerce, Samsung India

Present: Managing director, Motorola Mobility

Motorola Mobility has appointed T M Narasimhan in a new role. He has worked across PepsiCo, Endeavor Group and Britannia Industries.

Umma Saini

Previous: Brand and creative lead, Google

Present: Chief creative officer, Schbang

Umma Saini has stepped into the shoes of Rayomand Patell as chief creative officer. Saini has worked across Saints and Warriors, Ogilvy & Mather and BBDO Singapore.