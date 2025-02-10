CXO Moves: Exec movements across Britannia, Unilever, Flipkart, Ogilvy and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Amit Doshi

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries

Amit Doshi, who led Britannia Industries as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. His resignation was submitted on January 31, 2025, and his last working day is on March 17, 2025. He has worked across Perfetti Van Melle, and Lenovo.

Chiradeep Gupta

Previous: Vice President, Personal Care Head of Media and Digital & Global Integrated Media Strategy Lead, Unilever

Chiradeep Gupta, who led Unilever as vice president, personal care head of media and digital & global integrated media strategy lead, has stepped down from his position. He has also worked at Starcom Mediavest Group.

Sandeep Karwa

Previous: Vice president, Flipkart Ads Platform, Flipkart

Sandeep Karwa has decided to move on from his position. Karwa has worked across Atos Syntel, Cognizant, ICICI Lombard, The MobileStore Limited, Arvind Fashions Limited, and Walmart India.

Kunal Jeswani

Previous: Group CEO - Singapore & Malaysia, Ogilvy Singapore

Present: CEO, Ogilvy ASEAN

Kunal Jeswani, who led Ogilvy Singapore as group chief executive officer, has been named the CEO of Ogilvy's ASEAN region. Jeswani, who joined Ogilvy in 2005, brings over two decades of experience across sectors which include CPG, telecom, auto, banking, and tourism. He also served as the CEO of Ogilvy India.

Parth Joshi

Previous: Chief marketing officer, BharatPe

Parth Joshi has stepped down from his position at BharatPe. He has worked across Cerner Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., GSK, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Priyanka Gill

Previous: Venture partner, Kalaari Capital

Present: Founder and CEO, Coluxe

Priyanka Gill, co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, who had joined Kalaari Capital in January 2024, has stepped down from the Bengaluru based venture capital fund as the venture partner. Gill has launched Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, and gemstone jewellery omni-channel brand.

Last year in January, The Good Glamm Group appointed group co-founder Gill to the Board. She had concurrently also been named Chairperson of Good Media Co.

Dheeraj Jaggi

Previous: Chief human resources officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s chief human resources officer, Dheeraj Jaggi, has resigned due to personal reasons, the company stated in an exchange filing. Jaggi had replaced Animesh Kumar, former President - HR and transformation at ZEEL, as the CHRO in June 2024.

Ashutosh Varma

Previous: National sales head, Hero MotoCorp

Present: Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp

Ashutosh Varma, who led Hero MotoCorp as national sales head, has been promoted to the position of chief business officer - India business unit (IBU) effective May 1, 2025. He has also worked at The Timken Company.

Rahul Shanker and Shriti Malhotra

Quest Retail has elevated Shriti Malhotra to the role of Executive Chairperson and has appointed Rahul Shanker as Group CEO. As Executive Chairman, Malhotra will steer the company’s long-term strategic direction, working closely with the Board of Directors.

Shanker will take charge of Quest Retail group company operations which includes The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Avon, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Max Factor, Boddess, The Honest Tree, alongside other brands in the Quest Retail portfolio.

Shantanu Naidu

Previous: General Manager, Office of Ratan N. Tata - Tata Sons Limited

Present: General Manager, Head – Strategic Initiatives, Tata Sons

Tata Motors has announced the appointment of Shantanu Naidu as general manager, head – strategic initiatives.

His new position at Tata Motors will leverage his expertise in data analysis, business strategy, product innovation, and marketing.

Vani Venkatesh

Previous: CEO - Global Business, Airtel Business

Present: Chief business officer, Delhivery

Delhivery has appointed Vani Venkatesh in a new role. She has worked across PwC, Hindustan Lever, McKinsey & Company, and Abbott Nutrition.

Marcus Krzastek

Previous: President, The Sasha Group

Present: President, International, VaynerMedia

VaynerMedia has appointed Marcus Krzastek as its first-ever President, International. Since 2009, Krzastek has been a VaynerMedia veteran, and has been instrumental in the company's journey. In his new role, he will oversee operations across APAC and EMEA, leading nearly 600 people in VaynerMedia’s rapidly growing hubs, stated the company in a statement.