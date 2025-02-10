CXO Moves: Exec movements across Britannia, Unilever, Flipkart, Ogilvy and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Amit Doshi
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries
Amit Doshi, who led Britannia Industries as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. His resignation was submitted on January 31, 2025, and his last working day is on March 17, 2025. He has worked across Perfetti Van Melle, and Lenovo.
Chiradeep Gupta
Previous: Vice President, Personal Care Head of Media and Digital & Global Integrated Media Strategy Lead, Unilever
Chiradeep Gupta, who led Unilever as vice president, personal care head of media and digital & global integrated media strategy lead, has stepped down from his position. He has also worked at Starcom Mediavest Group.
Sandeep Karwa
Previous: Vice president, Flipkart Ads Platform, Flipkart
Sandeep Karwa has decided to move on from his position. Karwa has worked across Atos Syntel, Cognizant, ICICI Lombard, The MobileStore Limited, Arvind Fashions Limited, and Walmart India.
Kunal Jeswani
Previous: Group CEO - Singapore & Malaysia, Ogilvy Singapore
Present: CEO, Ogilvy ASEAN
Kunal Jeswani, who led Ogilvy Singapore as group chief executive officer, has been named the CEO of Ogilvy's ASEAN region. Jeswani, who joined Ogilvy in 2005, brings over two decades of experience across sectors which include CPG, telecom, auto, banking, and tourism. He also served as the CEO of Ogilvy India.
Parth Joshi
Previous: Chief marketing officer, BharatPe
Parth Joshi has stepped down from his position at BharatPe. He has worked across Cerner Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., GSK, and Reckitt Benckiser.
Priyanka Gill
Previous: Venture partner, Kalaari Capital
Present: Founder and CEO, Coluxe
Priyanka Gill, co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, who had joined Kalaari Capital in January 2024, has stepped down from the Bengaluru based venture capital fund as the venture partner. Gill has launched Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, and gemstone jewellery omni-channel brand.
Last year in January, The Good Glamm Group appointed group co-founder Gill to the Board. She had concurrently also been named Chairperson of Good Media Co.
Dheeraj Jaggi
Previous: Chief human resources officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s chief human resources officer, Dheeraj Jaggi, has resigned due to personal reasons, the company stated in an exchange filing. Jaggi had replaced Animesh Kumar, former President - HR and transformation at ZEEL, as the CHRO in June 2024.
Ashutosh Varma
Previous: National sales head, Hero MotoCorp
Present: Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp
Ashutosh Varma, who led Hero MotoCorp as national sales head, has been promoted to the position of chief business officer - India business unit (IBU) effective May 1, 2025. He has also worked at The Timken Company.
Rahul Shanker and Shriti Malhotra
Quest Retail has elevated Shriti Malhotra to the role of Executive Chairperson and has appointed Rahul Shanker as Group CEO. As Executive Chairman, Malhotra will steer the company’s long-term strategic direction, working closely with the Board of Directors.
Shanker will take charge of Quest Retail group company operations which includes The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Avon, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Max Factor, Boddess, The Honest Tree, alongside other brands in the Quest Retail portfolio.
Shantanu Naidu
Previous: General Manager, Office of Ratan N. Tata - Tata Sons Limited
Present: General Manager, Head – Strategic Initiatives, Tata Sons
Tata Motors has announced the appointment of Shantanu Naidu as general manager, head – strategic initiatives.
His new position at Tata Motors will leverage his expertise in data analysis, business strategy, product innovation, and marketing.
Vani Venkatesh
Previous: CEO - Global Business, Airtel Business
Present: Chief business officer, Delhivery
Delhivery has appointed Vani Venkatesh in a new role. She has worked across PwC, Hindustan Lever, McKinsey & Company, and Abbott Nutrition.
Marcus Krzastek
Previous: President, The Sasha Group
Present: President, International, VaynerMedia
VaynerMedia has appointed Marcus Krzastek as its first-ever President, International. Since 2009, Krzastek has been a VaynerMedia veteran, and has been instrumental in the company's journey. In his new role, he will oversee operations across APAC and EMEA, leading nearly 600 people in VaynerMedia’s rapidly growing hubs, stated the company in a statement.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy