CXO Moves: Exec movements across Voltas, Monks India, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra Finance and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Pradeep Bakshi
Previous: Managing director and chief executive officer, Voltas
On January 29, Tata owned Voltas, a home appliances company, announced that its managing director and chief executive officer Pradeep Bakshi will be stepping down post the completion of his term in August. Bakshi, who has been with the company for over two decades, has three decades of experience in the consumer durable industry.
Ketan Desai
Previous: Chief operating officer, Grey
Present: Managing director, Monks India
S4 Capital’s Monks India has named Ketan Desai as managing director. He brings over 20 years of agency leadership experience, most recently serving as WPP Grey’s Chief Operating Officer.
Sridhar Vembu
Previous: CEO, Zoho
Present: Chief scientist, Zoho
Sridhar Vembu, technology company Zoho Corporation's founder and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position. He will now take up the position of chief scientist, and will concentrate his energy in the areas of artificial intelligence and deep tech.
Rajesh Gopal
Previous: Chief information officer, Kimberly-Clark
Present: Global chief digital officer, Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products has appointed Rajesh Gopal in a new role. He has worked across Federal Mogul, i2 Technologies, Unilever, L'Oréal and ITC Limited.
Anu Raj
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company
Present: Head of marketing, Mahindra Finance
Mahindra Finance has Anu Raj as head of marketing. She started her career at Equus Advertising and then joined Deutsche Bank, and then worked at IndusInd Bank, where she handled the overall brand and marketing strategy across all touch-points for all asset products, corporate banking, internal and CSR communications.
Parag Satpute
Previous: President and Senior Vice President, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions
Present: MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton
Greaves Cotton has appointed Parag Satpute as managing director and group Chief Executive Officer. He has also been appointed as the key managerial personnel, and his role will be effective starting April 14 for a period of five years.
Satpute began his career as a sales engineer at Grindwell Norton and went on to work across Sandvik Asia, Swedish Chamber of Commerce India, CII, ASSOCHAM and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.
Mihir Karkare
Previous: Managing director, Mirum India
Mihir Karkare has moved on from Mirum India. Karkare co-founded Social Wavelength in 2009, which would later become Mirum India after being acquired by WPP just before the agency's fifth anniversary. He has also worked at e-Emphasys Technologies.
Shalin Bhatt
Present: Head - dining vertical, Zomato
Zomato has appointed Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical. Bhatt, who had left Zomato in 2021, and re-joined the company again in 2024, was formally made the head of dining as Sankalp Kathuria had stepped down last month.
Bhatt, who holds an MBA from IIM-A, began his career at MediaCom Singapore, and then joined IDG Ventures India, and then Matrix Partners India. From there, he moved to Zomato as the associate vice president - user growth and marketing, and was elevated to lead as the head of growth.
Wolfgang Prock-Schauer
Previous: Chief operating officer, IndiGo
Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, erstwhile chief operating officer and Senior Management Personnel, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has retired from services of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on January 30, 2025. Prock-Schauer had been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years (since 2018).
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy