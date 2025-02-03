CXO Moves: Exec movements across Voltas, Monks India, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra Finance and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Pradeep Bakshi

Previous: Managing director and chief executive officer, Voltas

On January 29, Tata owned Voltas, a home appliances company, announced that its managing director and chief executive officer Pradeep Bakshi will be stepping down post the completion of his term in August. Bakshi, who has been with the company for over two decades, has three decades of experience in the consumer durable industry.

Ketan Desai

Previous: Chief operating officer, Grey

Present: Managing director, Monks India

S4 Capital’s Monks India has named Ketan Desai as managing director. He brings over 20 years of agency leadership experience, most recently serving as WPP Grey’s Chief Operating Officer.

Sridhar Vembu

Previous: CEO, Zoho

Present: Chief scientist, Zoho

Sridhar Vembu, technology company Zoho Corporation's founder and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position. He will now take up the position of chief scientist, and will concentrate his energy in the areas of artificial intelligence and deep tech.

Rajesh Gopal

Previous: Chief information officer, Kimberly-Clark

Present: Global chief digital officer, Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products has appointed Rajesh Gopal in a new role. He has worked across Federal Mogul, i2 Technologies, Unilever, L'Oréal and ITC Limited.

Anu Raj

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

Present: Head of marketing, Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance has Anu Raj as head of marketing. She started her career at Equus Advertising and then joined Deutsche Bank, and then worked at IndusInd Bank, where she handled the overall brand and marketing strategy across all touch-points for all asset products, corporate banking, internal and CSR communications.

Parag Satpute

Previous: President and Senior Vice President, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions

Present: MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton has appointed Parag Satpute as managing director and group Chief Executive Officer. He has also been appointed as the key managerial personnel, and his role will be effective starting April 14 for a period of five years.

Satpute began his career as a sales engineer at Grindwell Norton and went on to work across Sandvik Asia, Swedish Chamber of Commerce India, CII, ASSOCHAM and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

Mihir Karkare

Previous: Managing director, Mirum India

Mihir Karkare has moved on from Mirum India. Karkare co-founded Social Wavelength in 2009, which would later become Mirum India after being acquired by WPP just before the agency's fifth anniversary. He has also worked at e-Emphasys Technologies.

Shalin Bhatt

Present: Head - dining vertical, Zomato

Zomato has appointed Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical. Bhatt, who had left Zomato in 2021, and re-joined the company again in 2024, was formally made the head of dining as Sankalp Kathuria had stepped down last month.

Bhatt, who holds an MBA from IIM-A, began his career at MediaCom Singapore, and then joined IDG Ventures India, and then Matrix Partners India. From there, he moved to Zomato as the associate vice president - user growth and marketing, and was elevated to lead as the head of growth.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer

Previous: Chief operating officer, IndiGo

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, erstwhile chief operating officer and Senior Management Personnel, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has retired from services of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on January 30, 2025. Prock-Schauer had been leading the operations at IndiGo for the past seven years (since 2018).