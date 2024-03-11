CXO Moves: Exec movements across ITC, Dentsu, VML, Pernod Ricard and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Anuj Bansal
Previous: General manager - sales and category development, foods business, ITC
Present: Head of marketing -chocolates, confectionery, coffee and new business, ITC
ITC has elevated Anuj Bansal in a new role. He has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, EY, The Coca-Cola Company and Aditya Birla Group.
Ankit Kapoor
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Ananta Capital
Present: Head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro
Parle Agro has appointed Ankit Kapoor in a new role. Kapoor has worked across Dabur India, ITC, SC Johnson and Nestle.
Harkawal Singh
Previous: Head - Dabur D2C, marketing services and excellence
Present: Vice president - global marketing, RSPL Group
RSPL Group has onboarded Harkawal Singh in a new role. He has worked across Airtel and UB Group.
Narayan Devanathan
Previous: Chief strategy and communications officer, National Foundation for India
Present: President and chief strategic officer, South Asia, Dentsu
Narayan Devanathan joins Dentsu in a new role. He has worked across RK Swamy BBDO, Vyapthi Communications, Admerasia, Cramer Krasselt, Euro RSCG etc.
Shiva Vannavada
Previous: Global chief product and technology officer, Dentsu Solutions
Present: President - data and technology solutions, Dentsu
Dentsu has elevated Shiva Vannavada to a new position. He has worked across Proxicom and iCrossing.
Rahul Pansare
Previous: Head of marketing, Skoda India
Present: Group marketing head, Stellantis India
Stellantis India has appointed Rahul Pansare in a new role. He has worked across Fiat India, Shaw Wallace, Philip Morris, Reliance BIG Entertainment and Volkswagen India.
Manas Lahiri
Previous: Executive client officer, VML
Present: Executive growth partner, India, VML
VML has elevated Manas Lahiri in a new role. Lahiri has worked across Reliance Industries, Samsung Mobile, Motorola, Contract India, McCann, Ogilvy & Mather and Creativeland Asia.
Animesh Das
Previous: Chief underwriting officer, Acko
Present: Chief executive officer, Acko
Acko elevates Animesh Das as chief executive officer. Das has worked across ICICI Lombard, and Coverfox Insurance.
Roberta Cavalcante
Previous: Senior marketing manager, APAC and EMEA, Comscore
Present: Marketing director, APAC, EMEA and LATAM, Comscore
Comscore has elevated Roberta Cavalcante in a new role. She has worked across Rede Record, Denison Brasil and Vivo.
Arjun Laxminarasu
Previous: Marketing director, India, ServiceNow
Present: Senior director, marketing, India, ServiceNow
ServiceNow elevates Arjun Laxminarasu in a new role. He has worked across Accenture, Salesforce and Qlik.
Manish Prasad
Previous: Head of Industries, SAP
Present: President and managing director, India, SAP
SAP elevates Manish Prasad in a new role. He has worked across Tata Steel, IBM India, Wipro Technologies and Dell.
Mahesh Kanchan
Previous: Chief executive officer, Del Monte Foods
Present: Marketing director, India and neighbouring countries, Bacardi India
Bacardi India has appointed Mahesh Kanchan in a new role. He has worked across Bayer, DHL Express, UB Group, Unilever, Hershey India and Carlsberg Group.
Gagandeep Sethi
Previous: Senior vice president - integrated operations, Pernod Ricard India
Present: Head of sustainability and responsibility, Pernod Ricard India
Pernod Ricard India has elevated Gagandeep Sethi in a new role. Sethi has worked in companies such as Nestle India, Cadbury India, Reckitt Benckiser, SABMiller India and AB InBev India.
Vivek Das
Previous: Chief executive officer, FoxyMoron
Vivek Das has moved on from FoxyMoron. He has worked across BC Web Wise, Webchutney, Wunderman and Omnicom Media Group.
Rafael Oliveira
Previous: President - international, The Kraft Heinz Company
Rafael Oliveira has moved on from The Kraft Heinz Company. He has worked across Banco Icatu and Goldman Sachs.
Nilesh Malani
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Polycab India
Present: Chief marketing officer, Waaree Group
Nilesh Malani has joined Waaree Group of Companies as chief marketing officer. He has worked in companies such as Asian Paints, Castrol India and JSW Steel.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
