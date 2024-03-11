CXO Moves: Exec movements across ITC, Dentsu, VML, Pernod Ricard and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anuj Bansal

Previous: General manager - sales and category development, foods business, ITC

Present: Head of marketing -chocolates, confectionery, coffee and new business, ITC

ITC has elevated Anuj Bansal in a new role. He has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, EY, The Coca-Cola Company and Aditya Birla Group.

Ankit Kapoor

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Ananta Capital

Present: Head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro

Parle Agro has appointed Ankit Kapoor in a new role. Kapoor has worked across Dabur India, ITC, SC Johnson and Nestle.

Harkawal Singh

Previous: Head - Dabur D2C, marketing services and excellence

Present: Vice president - global marketing, RSPL Group

RSPL Group has onboarded Harkawal Singh in a new role. He has worked across Airtel and UB Group.

Narayan Devanathan

Previous: Chief strategy and communications officer, National Foundation for India

Present: President and chief strategic officer, South Asia, Dentsu

Narayan Devanathan joins Dentsu in a new role. He has worked across RK Swamy BBDO, Vyapthi Communications, Admerasia, Cramer Krasselt, Euro RSCG etc.

Shiva Vannavada

Previous: Global chief product and technology officer, Dentsu Solutions

Present: President - data and technology solutions, Dentsu

Dentsu has elevated Shiva Vannavada to a new position. He has worked across Proxicom and iCrossing.

Rahul Pansare

Previous: Head of marketing, Skoda India

Present: Group marketing head, Stellantis India

Stellantis India has appointed Rahul Pansare in a new role. He has worked across Fiat India, Shaw Wallace, Philip Morris, Reliance BIG Entertainment and Volkswagen India.

Manas Lahiri

Previous: Executive client officer, VML

Present: Executive growth partner, India, VML

VML has elevated Manas Lahiri in a new role. Lahiri has worked across Reliance Industries, Samsung Mobile, Motorola, Contract India, McCann, Ogilvy & Mather and Creativeland Asia.

Animesh Das

Previous: Chief underwriting officer, Acko

Present: Chief executive officer, Acko

Acko elevates Animesh Das as chief executive officer. Das has worked across ICICI Lombard, and Coverfox Insurance.

Roberta Cavalcante

Previous: Senior marketing manager, APAC and EMEA, Comscore

Present: Marketing director, APAC, EMEA and LATAM, Comscore

Comscore has elevated Roberta Cavalcante in a new role. She has worked across Rede Record, Denison Brasil and Vivo.

Arjun Laxminarasu

Previous: Marketing director, India, ServiceNow

Present: Senior director, marketing, India, ServiceNow

ServiceNow elevates Arjun Laxminarasu in a new role. He has worked across Accenture, Salesforce and Qlik.

Manish Prasad

Previous: Head of Industries, SAP

Present: President and managing director, India, SAP

SAP elevates Manish Prasad in a new role. He has worked across Tata Steel, IBM India, Wipro Technologies and Dell.

Mahesh Kanchan

Previous: Chief executive officer, Del Monte Foods

Present: Marketing director, India and neighbouring countries, Bacardi India

Bacardi India has appointed Mahesh Kanchan in a new role. He has worked across Bayer, DHL Express, UB Group, Unilever, Hershey India and Carlsberg Group.

Gagandeep Sethi

Previous: Senior vice president - integrated operations, Pernod Ricard India

Present: Head of sustainability and responsibility, Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard India has elevated Gagandeep Sethi in a new role. Sethi has worked in companies such as Nestle India, Cadbury India, Reckitt Benckiser, SABMiller India and AB InBev India.

Vivek Das

Previous: Chief executive officer, FoxyMoron

Vivek Das has moved on from FoxyMoron. He has worked across BC Web Wise, Webchutney, Wunderman and Omnicom Media Group.

Rafael Oliveira

Previous: President - international, The Kraft Heinz Company

Rafael Oliveira has moved on from The Kraft Heinz Company. He has worked across Banco Icatu and Goldman Sachs.

Nilesh Malani

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Polycab India

Present: Chief marketing officer, Waaree Group

Nilesh Malani has joined Waaree Group of Companies as chief marketing officer. He has worked in companies such as Asian Paints, Castrol India and JSW Steel.