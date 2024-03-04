CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Pidilite, Samsung Mobile, Leo Burnett, PayPal, TikTok and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Viswas Raghavan

Previous: Head of global investment banking, JP Morgan

Present: Head of banking and executive chairman, Citigroup .

Citigroup has appointed Viswas Raghavan in a new role. Raghavan will lead the cluster and banking heads across the global network alongside Ernesto Torres Cantú, head of international.

Heiko Schipper

Previous: President, Bayer Consumer Health

Present: President - nutrition, Unilever

Unilever has appointed Heiko Schipper in a new role. He has worked across The Heineken Company and Nestle.

Jessica Wong

Previous: Global marketing head, TikTok

Jessica Wong has departed from TikTok. Wong has worked across Sony Pictures Television International, PromaxBDA and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Sudhanshu Vats and Kavinder Singh

Previous: Deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries; Managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India

The Board of Directors of Pidilite Industries Limited approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate. The Board also approved the appointment of Kavinder Singh as executive director and joint managing director designate.

They will take charge as managing director and joint managing director, from April 2025, after the completion of term of the current Managing Director, Bharat Puri.

Singh is currently the managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India (MHRIL).

Aditya Babbar

Previous: Senior director - head product and marketing, Samsung Mobile

Present: Vice president and head of product - marketing, Samsung Mobile

Aditya Babbar, who led Samsung Mobile as senior director - head product and marketing, has been promoted to the position of vice president and head of product - marketing.

Babbar began his career with Samsung Mobile as general manager, and over a period of seven years, has held different positions in various capacities.

Geoff Seeley

Previous: Marketing, Cash App

Present: Chief marketing officer, PayPal

PayPal has appointed Geoff Seeley in a new role. He has worked across Vizeum, Progress Communications, Airlock, Ogilvy Group UK, Ogtogs, Unilever, Pearson, Airbnb and Afterpay.

Anil K Pandit

Present: Executive vice president - head of programmatic, data, tech, India, Publicis Media

Anil K Pandit has been appointed by Publicis Media, part of Publicis Groupe, in a new role. Pandit began his career at the Times of India as the senior officer, and went on to work across India Today, Apnapaisa, People Interactive India, Omnicom Media Group and MicroAd.

Alok Rungta

Previous: Deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance

Present: Managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance

Future Generali India Life Insurance has elevated Alok Rungta in a new role. He has worked across AJ Shah & Co, Larsen & Toubro, Deloitte, IDBI Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and AXA Philippines.

Anand Singhi

Previous: COO, Reliance General Insurance

Present: Chief - retail and government business, ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard has appointed Anand Singhi as its new chief – retail and government business. In his new capacity, Singhi will spearhead areas encompassing retail, digital and government business.

Venkatesh Tarakkad

Previous: Chief financial officer, DealShare

Present: CFO, upGrad

upGrad has onboarded Venkatesh Tarakkad as chief financial officer. He has worked across Ernst & Young, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Metro Cash & Carry India, Metro Cash & Carry International, Siam Makro Public Company, TCNS Clothing Company and Ecom Express.

Archit Gadiyar

Previous: Group creative director, Ogilvy

Present: Executive creative director, Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett has appointed Archit Gadiyar as executive creative director. He has worked across DDB Mudra Group, LIQVD Asia, StrawberryFrog and McCann Worldgroup.

Rayomand J Patell

Present: Group chief creative officer, Laqshya Group

Rayomand J Patell has been appointed by Laqshya Group in a new role. As group chief creative officer, Patell's role will be to significantly raise the bar on creativity, effectiveness and integrated synergies.

Sachin Jain

Previous: Managing director, De Beers India

Present: Chief executive officer, The World Gold Council

The World Gold Council has onboarded Sachin Jain in a new role. He has worked across Benetton India, Swatch Group, Lladro India and Forevermark (A part of De Beers).

Ankita Srivastava

Previous: Chief marketing officer, KISNA

Present: Chief marketing officer, NAT HABIT

NAT HABIT onboards Ankita Srivastava in a new role. Srivastava has worked across Godrej & Boyce, Loreal India, Reckitt Benckiser, Marico Industries, Novartis and Raymond Consumer Care.

Hitarth Dadia

Previous: Chief marketing officer, NOFILTR.GROUP

Present: Chief executive officer, NOFILTR.GROUP

NOFILTR.GROUP has elevated Hitarth Dadia in a new role. He has also worked at Yes Bank.

Josh Foulger

Previous: Country head and managing director, Bharat FIH

Present: President - electronics, Zetwerk

Zetwerk has appointed Josh Foulger in a new role. In his new role, Foulger will spearhead the consumer and electronics manufacturing segment of the company and work closely with Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Zetwerk.

Aakash Mishra

Present: AVP - group brand marketing, Donear Group

Donear Group has appointed Aakash Mishra as AVP - group brand marketing. Mishra will lead group marketing efforts for three companies - Donear, Grasim BTL, OCM. Mishra's previous experience includes stints at World Wide Media and Times Group.

Sunder Madakshira

Previous: Chief executive officer, Rezolve

Present: Head of marketing, Sinch India

Sinch India has onboarded Sunder Madakshira in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Lever, Wipro, Infosys, Symphony Services, SAP, Hexaware Technologies, EdgeVerve and Adobe.

Khushal Bhansali

Present: Country head - India and South Asia, Aerospike

Aerospike announced the appointment of Khushal Bhansali as the new country head for India and South Asia. In his new role, Bhansali will lead Aerospike's business operations for these markets, focusing on expanding the company's presence, driving growth, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Mahesh Bhupathi

Present: Chief executive officer, SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE)

SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE), the sports and entertainment arm of APL Apollo Group, has announced the appointment of tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi as the chief executive officer.

Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business.