CXO Moves: Exec movements across Uber, Publicis Groupe, Hyundai Motor India, Zepto and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Kristi Argyilan

Previous: SVP - Retail Media, Albertsons Companies

Present: Global head - advertising, Uber

Uber has named Kristi Argyilan as global head - advertising. She has worked across Clorox Company, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Hill, Holliday, Arnold Worldwide, Universal McCann UM Media Agency, IPG Mediabrands, Target, Roundel, Bed, Bath & Beyond and MMA Global.

Amy Armstrong

Previous: Director, Global Customer Development - Amazon Ads, Amazon

Present: Chief revenue officer, Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe has appointed Amy Armstrong as chief revenue officer. She has worked across FCB Global, ID Media, BPN Worldwide and Initiative.

Vishu Goel and Shyam Swamy

Vishu Goel, who led Asian Paints as associate vice president - retail sales, commercial and marketing, has stepped down from his position in view of certain personal circumstances.

In a regulatory filing, it was stated, "His resignation was accepted on 17th December 2024 and he has ceased to be an employee of the Company and a member of the Senior Management with effect from the close of business hours on 17th December 2024."

In another filing, Shyam Swamy - vice president, home improvement, décor, services & retailing, and a member of the senior management, too resigned from the services of the company. The filing read, "His resignation was accepted on 17th December 2024 and he has ceased to be an employee of the company and a member of the Senior Management with effect from the close of business hours on 17th December 2024."

Malcolm Poynton

Previous: Global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide

Malcolm Poynton, who led Cheil Worldwide as global chief creative officer, has moved on from the company. He has worked across HKM/Rialto, OMON, Green Girl Publishing, The Campaign Palace, M&C Saatchi London, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy UK and SapientNitro.

Unsoo Kim

Present: Managing director, Hyundai Motor India

On December 19, Hyundai Motor India reappointed Unsoo Kim as the managing director for a period of three years, with effect from January 25.

Kim, who joined Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, in 1991, has been associated with Hyundai Motor India since 2002. He led Hyundai India through listing earlier this year following the biggest initial public offering in the country’s history.

Shashank Shekhar Sharma

Previous: Senior vice president, Zepto

Present: CXO - Zepto Cafe, Zepto

Zepto elevated Shashank Shekhar Sharma to a new role. He has worked across The Oberoi Group and Chai Point.

Hemal Jain

Previous: Global Head of Finance & CFO Hyperpure, Zomato

Hemal Jain has moved on from Zomato. She has worked across Hindustan Unilever, and Professional Distribution House.

Karan Kumar

Present: Chief marketing officer, Hero Realty

Hero Realty has appointed Karan Kumar in a new role. He has worked across ITC Limited, Fab India, DLF Limited and ART Fertility Clinics.

Saurabh Bhambri

Previous: Associate Vice president, Paytm Ads

Present: Senior Vice president and Business Head - Media & Advertising, PVR/INOX Pictures

PVR/INOX Pictures has named Saurabh Bhambri in a new role. He has worked across NIIT Technologies, and Times Internet.