CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Ola Cabs, Havas India, Unilever and others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Hemant Bakshi

Previous: CEO, Ola Cabs

Hemant Bakshi, who led Ola Cabs as chief executive officer, has reportedly resigned. Bakshi joined Ola from Unilever in January 2024. He began his career at Unilever and held various roles including his last role as vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia.

Anirban Roy

Present: Chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett India

Leo Burnett India, part of Publicis Groupe India appointed Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer. Roy will report to Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia.

Aditya Agarwal

Previous: Chief financial officer, Cleartrip

Aditya Agarwal has stepped down as CFO from Cleartrip. He has worked across Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered Bank, Texas Pacific Group and Cleatrip.com.

Ankita Bharadwaj

Previous: Head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest, The Good Glamm Group

Present: Director - brand and marketing, The Good Glamm Group

Ankita Bharadwaj has been elevated to a new role. She has worked across Marico and Reckitt.

KVS Manian

Previous: Joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

KVS Manian has moved on from Kotak Mahindra Bank. He started his career at Kotak Mahindra Bank as group head - consumer banking.

Nikhil Guha

Previous: Group creative director, Havas India

Present: Executive creative director, Havas India

Havas India has elevated Nikhil Guha to a new role. Guha has worked across Grey Group, Tree Design, Havas Worldwide, Contract India and McCann Worldgroup.

Girish Mathrubootham

Previous: Chief executive officer, Freshworks

Present: Executive chairman, Freshworks

Freshworks appoints Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman. He has worked across eFORCE and Zoho Corporation.

Pradeep Parameswaran

Present: Global Head of Uber for Business, Business Development and Fleets, Uber

Uber elevates Pradeep Parameswaran in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, India and DEN Networks.

Varun Sridhar

Previous: Chief executive officer, Paytm Money

Varun Sridhar has moved on from Paytm Money. He has worked across Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Value Partners, BNP Paribas and FinShell India.

Anurag Gupta

Previous: Chief operating officer, ada

Present: chief executive officer, Womb Communications

Anurag Gupta joins Womb Communications in a new role. He has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra Group, WPP and Wunderman.

Sahib Singh

Previous: National account manager, Unilever

Present: Chief executive officer, SLN Coffee

SLN Coffee appoints Sahib Singh in a new role. He started his career at Unilever as a business leadership trainee.

Nidhee Kekre

Previous: Lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia

Present: Board of Advisors, Whisper Media

Nidhee Kekre has joined Whisper Media as board of advisor. She has also worked at GroupM.

Richard Perkett

Present: Chief product officer, Amagi

Amagi announced the appointment of Richard Perkett as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Perkett brings over 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering, and user experience (UX) to Amagi, with a proven track record of leading SaaS-centric product strategies across multiple industries.