            

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Ola Cabs, Havas India, Unilever and others

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 8:48 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Mathias Jensen via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Hemant Bakshi

      Previous: CEO, Ola Cabs

      Hemant Bakshi, who led Ola Cabs as chief executive officer, has reportedly resigned. Bakshi joined Ola from Unilever in January 2024. He began his career at Unilever and held various roles including his last role as vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia.

      Anirban Roy

      Present: Chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett India

      Leo Burnett India, part of Publicis Groupe India appointed Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer. Roy will report to Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia.

      Aditya Agarwal

      Previous: Chief financial officer, Cleartrip

      Aditya Agarwal has stepped down as CFO from Cleartrip. He has worked across Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered Bank, Texas Pacific Group and Cleatrip.com.

      Ankita Bharadwaj

      Previous: Head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest, The Good Glamm Group

      Present: Director - brand and marketing, The Good Glamm Group

      Ankita Bharadwaj has been elevated to a new role. She has worked across Marico and Reckitt.

      KVS Manian

      Previous: Joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

      KVS Manian has moved on from Kotak Mahindra Bank. He started his career at Kotak Mahindra Bank as group head - consumer banking.

      Nikhil Guha

      Previous: Group creative director, Havas India

      Present: Executive creative director, Havas India

      Havas India has elevated Nikhil Guha to a new role. Guha has worked across Grey Group, Tree Design, Havas Worldwide, Contract India and McCann Worldgroup.

      Girish Mathrubootham

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Freshworks

      Present: Executive chairman, Freshworks

      Freshworks appoints Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman. He has worked across eFORCE and Zoho Corporation.

      Pradeep Parameswaran

      Present: Global Head of Uber for Business, Business Development and Fleets, Uber

      Uber elevates Pradeep Parameswaran in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, India and DEN Networks.

      Varun Sridhar

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Paytm Money

      Varun Sridhar has moved on from Paytm Money. He has worked across Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Value Partners, BNP Paribas and FinShell India.

      Anurag Gupta

      Previous: Chief operating officer, ada

      Present: chief executive officer, Womb Communications

      Anurag Gupta joins Womb Communications in a new role. He has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra Group, WPP and Wunderman.

      Sahib Singh

      Previous: National account manager, Unilever

      Present: Chief executive officer, SLN Coffee

      SLN Coffee appoints Sahib Singh in a new role. He started his career at Unilever as a business leadership trainee.

      Nidhee Kekre

      Previous: Lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia

      Present: Board of Advisors, Whisper Media

      Nidhee Kekre has joined Whisper Media as board of advisor. She has also worked at GroupM.

      Richard Perkett

      Present: Chief product officer, Amagi

      Amagi announced the appointment of Richard Perkett as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Perkett brings over 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering, and user experience (UX) to Amagi, with a proven track record of leading SaaS-centric product strategies across multiple industries.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on May 6, 2024 8:04 AM

