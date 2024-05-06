CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Ola Cabs, Havas India, Unilever and others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Hemant Bakshi
Previous: CEO, Ola Cabs
Hemant Bakshi, who led Ola Cabs as chief executive officer, has reportedly resigned. Bakshi joined Ola from Unilever in January 2024. He began his career at Unilever and held various roles including his last role as vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia.
Anirban Roy
Present: Chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett India
Leo Burnett India, part of Publicis Groupe India appointed Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer. Roy will report to Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia.
Aditya Agarwal
Previous: Chief financial officer, Cleartrip
Aditya Agarwal has stepped down as CFO from Cleartrip. He has worked across Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered Bank, Texas Pacific Group and Cleatrip.com.
Ankita Bharadwaj
Previous: Head of marketing - Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty & Organic Harvest, The Good Glamm Group
Present: Director - brand and marketing, The Good Glamm Group
Ankita Bharadwaj has been elevated to a new role. She has worked across Marico and Reckitt.
KVS Manian
Previous: Joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank
KVS Manian has moved on from Kotak Mahindra Bank. He started his career at Kotak Mahindra Bank as group head - consumer banking.
Nikhil Guha
Previous: Group creative director, Havas India
Present: Executive creative director, Havas India
Havas India has elevated Nikhil Guha to a new role. Guha has worked across Grey Group, Tree Design, Havas Worldwide, Contract India and McCann Worldgroup.
Girish Mathrubootham
Previous: Chief executive officer, Freshworks
Present: Executive chairman, Freshworks
Freshworks appoints Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman. He has worked across eFORCE and Zoho Corporation.
Pradeep Parameswaran
Present: Global Head of Uber for Business, Business Development and Fleets, Uber
Uber elevates Pradeep Parameswaran in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, India and DEN Networks.
Varun Sridhar
Previous: Chief executive officer, Paytm Money
Varun Sridhar has moved on from Paytm Money. He has worked across Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Value Partners, BNP Paribas and FinShell India.
Anurag Gupta
Previous: Chief operating officer, ada
Present: chief executive officer, Womb Communications
Anurag Gupta joins Womb Communications in a new role. He has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra Group, WPP and Wunderman.
Sahib Singh
Previous: National account manager, Unilever
Present: Chief executive officer, SLN Coffee
SLN Coffee appoints Sahib Singh in a new role. He started his career at Unilever as a business leadership trainee.
Nidhee Kekre
Previous: Lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia
Present: Board of Advisors, Whisper Media
Nidhee Kekre has joined Whisper Media as board of advisor. She has also worked at GroupM.
Richard Perkett
Present: Chief product officer, Amagi
Amagi announced the appointment of Richard Perkett as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Perkett brings over 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering, and user experience (UX) to Amagi, with a proven track record of leading SaaS-centric product strategies across multiple industries.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy